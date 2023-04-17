2005 Suzuki RM250 1
Bike of the Day 4/17/23
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
2005
Model Year:
Model Year
2005
Brand
Suzuki
Brand:
Suzuki
Model
RM
Model:
RM
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
Other
Graphics: Other
Plastic
Acerbis
Plastic: Acerbis
Seat
Other
Seat: Other
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Exhaust: Pro Circuit
Piston
ProX
Piston: ProX
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Fork
Showa
Fork: Showa
Rear Shock
Showa
Rear Shock: Showa
Rims
Other
Rims: Other
Hubs
Other
Hubs: Other
Oils Lubes
Maxima
Oils Lubes: Maxima
Additional Info
Additional Info:
More Bike Checks
Suzuki of Troy RMZ 450
langhammx
18 Photos
Updated: 24/10/2022
31
2795
8
2006 Suzuki Rm 250 build
mxracer47y
18 Photos
Updated: 07/04/2023
14
938
3
2018 Racin' Station RMZ 450
racinstation
18 Photos
Updated: 28/04/2022
579
6
18 Photos
Updated: 07/12/2022
31
4439
10
18 Photos
Updated: 18/01/2023
3
130
TM250L Owned since January 2018
CPDAve
18 Photos
Updated: 21/04/2022
4
232
1
18 Photos
Updated: 05/04/2023
15
1263
3
18 Photos
Updated: 22/11/2022
9
1379
1
18 Photos
Updated: 24/08/2022
6
157
Y2k / 1992 Suzuki RM125
jkiser14
18 Photos
Updated: 20/04/2022
16
1833
5
18 Photos
Updated: 30/03/2023
2
110
18 Photos
Updated: 16/09/2022
18
1244
2
18 Photos
Updated: 26/12/2022
3
842
18 Photos
Updated: 21/03/2023
60
View replies to: 2005 Suzuki RM250
Comments