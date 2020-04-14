2004 rm 134 big bore

- 0
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2004
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Handlebar
|Mika Metals
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Seat
|SDG
|Exhaust
|Scalvini
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|Other
|Air Intake
|Loudmouth MX
|Engine Mods
|Tom Morgan
|Fork
|Ohlins
|Rear Shock
|Other
|A kit
|A kit
|Suspension Mods
|Ohlins
|Tires
|Maxxis
|Rims
|Other
|Sprockets
|Iron Man
|Chain
|DID
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer