Boyesen

2004 rm 134 big bore

2004 rm 134 big bore
Model Year 2004
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Mika Metals
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Seat SDG
Exhaust Scalvini
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Other
Air Intake Loudmouth MX
Engine Mods Tom Morgan
Fork Ohlins
Rear Shock Other A kit A kit
Suspension Mods Ohlins
Tires Maxxis
Rims Other
Sprockets Iron Man
Chain DID
Brake Rotors Galfer
