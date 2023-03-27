2016 YZ450f

Parts
Graphics
Glass House Studios
Other.
Handlebar:
Renthal Twinwall 997
Grips
Odi V2 Half Waffle Lock On Mx Grips
ODI Odi V2 Half Waffle Lock On Mx Grips
Exhaust
FMF Factory 4.1 Rct Anodized Titanium Silencer With Red Carbon End Cap
Exhaust:
FMF FMF Factory 4.1 Rct Anodized Titanium Silencer With Red Carbon End Cap.
Tires
Geomax MX3S Front, Geomax MX33 Rear
Dunlop Geomax MX3S Front, Geomax MX33 Rear
Sprockets
Chromatic
49T rear
Iron Man Chromatic.
Brake Rotors
280mm Blade Rotor
Moto Stuff 280mm Blade Rotor
Lots of JGR parts used throughout the bike. Some factory parts like the FMF exhaust, factory ARC perch and lever, and factory Twinwalls with machine crossbar.
Lots of JGR parts used throughout the bike. Some factory parts like the FMF exhaust, factory ARC perch and lever, and factory Twinwalls with machine crossbar.