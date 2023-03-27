Boyesen Boyesen

2016 YZ450f

4One7
6/28/2023 6:58am
Bike of the Day 6/28/23
Bike of the Day 6/28/23
Bike of the Day 6/28/23
Bike of the Day 6/28/23
Model Year
2016
Brand
Yamaha
Model
YZF
Engine Size
450
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
Glass House Studios
Plastic
Cycra
Powerflow
Handlebar
Renthal
Twinwall 997
Grips
ODI
Odi V2 Half Waffle Lock On Mx Grips
Clutch Lever
ARC
RC-8
Brake Lever
ARC
Seat
Other
MotoSeat
Exhaust
FMF
FMF Factory 4.1 Rct Anodized Titanium Silencer With Red Carbon End Cap
Factory/JGR exhaust with Red Carbon end cap
Clutch
GYTR
Air Filter
Twin Air
Tires
Dunlop
Geomax MX3S Front, Geomax MX33 Rear
Sprockets
Iron Man
Chromatic
49T rear
Chain
DID
ERT3
Brakes
Nissin
Brake Rotors
Moto Stuff
280mm Blade Rotor
Lots of JGR parts used throughout the bike. Some factory parts like the FMF exhaust, factory ARC perch and lever, and factory Twinwalls with machine crossbar.

