Boyesen Boyesen

1998 Purple Dream KX250

1 of 4200
(13 people)
theKXkid
6/30/2023 7:56am
Bike of the Day 6/30/23
Bike of the Day 6/30/23
146239597 10159632232919467 8860733794158801694 n
146170154 10159632232904467 8781317839953493246 n
146089134 10159632232939467 2505352343188432407 n.jpeg?VersionId=
146155918 10159632232924467 5077917806603478004 n
146416672 10159632232899467 4508176297324132243 n.jpeg?VersionId=Uk8YjNCkqPh1Z6
146300124 10159632232934467 8641460398462821965 n.jpeg?VersionId=hxsdUQC3n6vc6UxKZGDsBFt6
IMG 4461
146174674 10159632232909467 6638397999036649867 n
IMG 4526.JPG?VersionId=dFMefxZbNzNmir5r2BbVxIdh8ohm
Bike of the Day 6/30/23
Bike of the Day 6/30/23
Bike of the Day 6/30/23 146239597 10159632232919467 8860733794158801694 n 146170154 10159632232904467 8781317839953493246 n.jpeg?VersionId=Qsp rEYiUgSZuNvpAB 146089134 10159632232939467 2505352343188432407 n.jpeg?VersionId=aR2HWW3.RR9cODrE8.HsmiU2DcxAiD 146155918 10159632232924467 5077917806603478004 n 146416672 10159632232899467 4508176297324132243 n.jpeg?VersionId=z8oBEK0aU 146300124 10159632232934467 8641460398462821965 n IMG 4461 146174674 10159632232909467 6638397999036649867 n IMG 4526
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
1998
Model Year:
1998
Brand
Kawasaki
Brand:
Kawasaki
Model
KX
Model:
KX
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Additional Info
Additional Info:
theKXkid
6/30/2023 7:56am
1 of 4200
0 comments

The Shop

See All »