The 2022 Honda CRF450R is finally here and we had the chance to test the updated machine at Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park. The 2021 CRF450R model hit the production floor with a completely new design including a new frame, updated suspension, updated motor characteristics, hydraulic clutch, and a new look overall. However, it was quite noticeable that both the suspension settings and ECU mapping were far from perfect in 2021. New for 2022, Honda came to the table with updated mapping and suspension settings for the 2022 Honda CRF450R.







