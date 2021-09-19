Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes Honda Honda Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2022 Honda CRF450R

Bike Test: 2022 Honda CRF450R Review

The 2022 Honda CRF450R is finally here and we had the chance to test the updated machine at Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park. The 2021 CRF450R model hit the production floor with a completely new design including a new frame, updated suspension, updated motor characteristics, hydraulic clutch, and a new look overall. However, it was quite noticeable that both the suspension settings and ECU mapping were far from perfect in 2021. New for 2022, Honda came to the table with updated mapping and suspension settings for the 2022 Honda CRF450R. 


Specifications
Product Honda CRF450R
Model Year 2022
Engine Size 450cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement
Bore x Stroke
Compression Ratio
Fuel System
Ignition
Transmission
Final Drive
Suspension Front
Suspension Rear
Brakes Front
Brakes Rear
Tires Front
Tires Rear
Overall Length
Overall Width
Overall Height
Seat Height
Wheelbase
Ground Clearance
Rake/Trail
Fuel Capacity
Curb Weight
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $9,599
