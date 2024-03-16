Indianapolis Supercross Links

Indianapolis - Round 10

2 passing spots...at most.

That woop section might be interesting. 

OleTex2 wrote:

That woop section might be interesting. 

The 9 whoops thing has made them so much less of a factor.  3-3-3 is usually not much different than set up blitz.  If they would even make it 10since then they do 3-3-3-1 or 3-3-try to clear 4 or… then it rewards a good skimmer.  It wouldn’t change 450s much since Jett skims as well as anyone….sigh…but 250s maybe.  Anyway…whoops have been less then interesting lately….except for the occasional Friese sighting.

9 whoops isn't terrible if they make knife edges in the valleys like they used to in the 90's and early 00's. Get rid of them being jumpers. It completely defeats the purpose of a whoop section when you just make it another mini rhythm section. Its part of the skills required to race supercross. Corner fast, jump the rhythm sections, BLITZ whoops. With the power of the bikes now, corners don't even matter that much anymore. Carmichael's tight square up cornering would still work at the top level today. 

You make a good point Mr. Shred. 

