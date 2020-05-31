Salt Lake City 1 SX - Qualifying Bench Racing

Remember this was done in the biggest part for the sponsors by Feld and and the Teams. The have contract obligations that have to be met. I am sure some of the riders have the same as well. It’s not as easy to get big sponsor like it use to be.

The other part is the tracks in my opinion have to be a little tamer for the riders to help ensure they make all the rounds they can and be healthy for the outdoors coming up. It’s a win for everyone and I hope with all the hard work they get to complete the series with a battle to the finish line at the last race.

I think a runaway win now could take something away from the last couple races.