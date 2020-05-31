Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 1 SX - Qualifying Bench Racing

Salt Lake City 1 SX - Qualifying Bench Racing

Bench Racing Salt Lake City Supercross 2020
GD2

Posts: 8295

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

5/31/2020 6:20 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/31/2020 6:20 AM

Photo

It feels like A1 all over again! Free practice will start fairly soon.

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21033

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/31/2020 6:21 AM

It's race day!

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

MXWebmaster

Posts: 341

Joined: 6/19/2017

Location: South Central, TX USA

5/31/2020 6:24 AM

So glad that Supercross is back!

|

canciaro

Posts: 83

Joined: 3/26/2017

Location: Ann Arbor, MI USA

5/31/2020 6:29 AM

The original Round 17 for SLC had them going outside the stadium, why didnt they choose to do that now? This track is really plain.

|

Flattrack88

Posts: 8

Joined: 3/22/2019

Location: Greensburg, PA USA

5/31/2020 6:30 AM

canciaro wrote:

The original Round 17 for SLC had them going outside the stadium, why didnt they choose to do that now? This track is really plain.

Because they have 7 rounds to do it.

|

VasageXx

Posts: 292

Joined: 1/27/2018

Location: Sulphur, LA USA

5/31/2020 6:31 AM

Normally my ass would be dead asleep right now but I'm up early with excitement!, let's goooooo

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21033

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/31/2020 6:32 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/31/2020 6:33 AM

canciaro wrote:

The original Round 17 for SLC had them going outside the stadium, why didnt they choose to do that now? This track is really plain.

There's going to be 7 of them in that stadium. Hopefully they'll do that for at least one of them.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

VasageXx

Posts: 292

Joined: 1/27/2018

Location: Sulphur, LA USA

5/31/2020 6:40 AM

canciaro wrote:

The original Round 17 for SLC had them going outside the stadium, why didnt they choose to do that now? This track is really plain.

I'm sure they do that for one of the 7 races, I think the track looks a bit basic but I figured they would have it some what easy to ease the guy's back into it.

|

ElliotB16

Posts: 302

Joined: 6/10/2019

Location: Cairo, GA USA

5/31/2020 6:45 AM

Yes arenacross is back!

|

str8line

Posts: 670

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

5/31/2020 6:46 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/31/2020 7:10 AM

canciaro wrote:

The original Round 17 for SLC had them going outside the stadium, why didnt they choose to do that now? This track is really plain.

I agree. They had a lot of time to prepare the track, would have been cool to throw us a little Silverdome-type into-the-stands action, especially since the footprint in Utah is so small. But the good news is they are definitely going outside the stadium since they've already laid down the dirt for it. Seems like the first race would have been a good time for it though since it's on the weekend and we might get some new eyes tuning in.


|

EngIceDave

Posts: 712

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Merritt Island, FL USA

5/31/2020 6:48 AM

Did y'all notice on the schedule that there is no track walk?
They get to look at it from the stands

|

toroP

Posts: 2909

Joined: 4/6/2009

Location: Cincinnati, OH USA

5/31/2020 6:59 AM

Will there be live lap times?

|

str8line

Posts: 670

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

5/31/2020 7:05 AM

EngIceDave wrote:

Did y'all notice on the schedule that there is no track walk?
They get to look at it from the stands

They have two sighting laps before each practice.

|

str8line

Posts: 670

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

5/31/2020 7:09 AM

Photo
|

EngIceDave

Posts: 712

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Merritt Island, FL USA

5/31/2020 7:12 AM

EngIceDave wrote:

Did y'all notice on the schedule that there is no track walk?
They get to look at it from the stands

str8line wrote:

They have two sighting laps before each practice.

OK, but it's not a track walk either

|

str8line

Posts: 670

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

5/31/2020 7:16 AM

EngIceDave wrote:

OK, but it's not a track walk either

I hear ya, going overboard with the distancing.

|

GD2

Posts: 8295

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

5/31/2020 7:19 AM

250 B is on track.

|

GD2

Posts: 8295

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

5/31/2020 7:21 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/31/2020 7:33 AM

250 B Free Practice:
Photo

|

str8line

Posts: 670

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

5/31/2020 7:21 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/31/2020 7:23 AM

Thanks GD2. Blows there's no supercross live. Need my Jim Holley fix.

|

EngIceDave

Posts: 712

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Merritt Island, FL USA

5/31/2020 7:23 AM

str8line wrote:

They have two sighting laps before each practice.

EngIceDave wrote:

OK, but it's not a track walk either

str8line wrote:

I hear ya, going overboard with the distancing.

You'd think this could be overcome.

Allow the team groups, maybe a minute apart, to walk the track, in order, no track cutting, then everyone is following along the track, keeping distance and staying in their respective group.

|

str8line

Posts: 670

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

5/31/2020 7:25 AM


Can't wait for Tickleback to take the stage.
|

GD2

Posts: 8295

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

5/31/2020 7:32 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/31/2020 7:33 AM

250 A Free Practice:
Photo

|

Mr. Info

Posts: 1290

Joined: 5/3/2010

Location: Perris, CA USA

5/31/2020 7:33 AM

Remember this was done in the biggest part for the sponsors by Feld and and the Teams. The have contract obligations that have to be met. I am sure some of the riders have the same as well. It’s not as easy to get big sponsor like it use to be.
The other part is the tracks in my opinion have to be a little tamer for the riders to help ensure they make all the rounds they can and be healthy for the outdoors coming up. It’s a win for everyone and I hope with all the hard work they get to complete the series with a battle to the finish line at the last race.
I think a runaway win now could take something away from the last couple races.

|

Graybeard

Posts: 677

Joined: 11/25/2013

Location: Athens, TX USA

5/31/2020 7:34 AM

44 second lap times????????? Could this be the shortest SX track in history?

|

WFO

Posts: 469

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Terrell, TX USA

5/31/2020 7:36 AM

Good point.

|

kkawboy14

Posts: 10507

Joined: 6/5/2015

Location: TX, USA

5/31/2020 7:39 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

It's race day!

Photo

Man that track coulda been longer lap times......but I ain’t complaining, I’m just trying to apply to be the track builder 😀

|

kkawboy14

Posts: 10507

Joined: 6/5/2015

Location: TX, USA

5/31/2020 7:40 AM

GD2 wrote:

250 A Free Practice:
Photo

Woah I thought it looked short

|

str8line

Posts: 670

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

5/31/2020 7:44 AM

Mr. Info wrote:

Remember this was done in the biggest part for the sponsors by Feld and and the Teams. The have contract obligations that have to be met. I am sure some of the riders have the same as well. It’s not as easy to get big sponsor like it use to be.
The other part is the tracks in my opinion have to be a little tamer for the riders to help ensure they make all the rounds they can and be healthy for the outdoors coming up. It’s a win for everyone and I hope with all the hard work they get to complete the series with a battle to the finish line at the last race.
I think a runaway win now could take something away from the last couple races.

Is the track tame? Taking them outside the stadium might make things safer... spread the riders out, give them a chance to catch their breath a little.

|

Crush

Posts: 18743

Joined: 4/26/2009

Location: Sydney, AUS

5/31/2020 7:44 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/31/2020 7:55 AM

So – is there only 20 riders per class? Is that right?

Edit – didn't see B-practice!

|

Motofinne

Posts: 8212

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

5/31/2020 7:46 AM

There will be lots of laps today!

|
