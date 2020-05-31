Salt Lake City 1 SX - Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
It feels like A1 all over again! Free practice will start fairly soon.
Race Links
It's race day!
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
So glad that Supercross is back!
The original Round 17 for SLC had them going outside the stadium, why didnt they choose to do that now? This track is really plain.
Normally my ass would be dead asleep right now but I'm up early with excitement!, let's goooooo
There's going to be 7 of them in that stadium. Hopefully they'll do that for at least one of them.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
I'm sure they do that for one of the 7 races, I think the track looks a bit basic but I figured they would have it some what easy to ease the guy's back into it.
Yes arenacross is back!
I agree. They had a lot of time to prepare the track, would have been cool to throw us a little Silverdome-type into-the-stands action, especially since the footprint in Utah is so small. But the good news is they are definitely going outside the stadium since they've already laid down the dirt for it. Seems like the first race would have been a good time for it though since it's on the weekend and we might get some new eyes tuning in.
Did y'all notice on the schedule that there is no track walk?
They get to look at it from the stands
Will there be live lap times?
They have two sighting laps before each practice.
str8line wrote:
They have two sighting laps before each practice.
OK, but it's not a track walk either
I hear ya, going overboard with the distancing.
250 B is on track.
250 B Free Practice:
Thanks GD2. Blows there's no supercross live. Need my Jim Holley fix.
You'd think this could be overcome.
Allow the team groups, maybe a minute apart, to walk the track, in order, no track cutting, then everyone is following along the track, keeping distance and staying in their respective group.
250 A Free Practice:
Remember this was done in the biggest part for the sponsors by Feld and and the Teams. The have contract obligations that have to be met. I am sure some of the riders have the same as well. It’s not as easy to get big sponsor like it use to be.
The other part is the tracks in my opinion have to be a little tamer for the riders to help ensure they make all the rounds they can and be healthy for the outdoors coming up. It’s a win for everyone and I hope with all the hard work they get to complete the series with a battle to the finish line at the last race.
I think a runaway win now could take something away from the last couple races.
44 second lap times????????? Could this be the shortest SX track in history?
Good point.
Man that track coulda been longer lap times......but I ain’t complaining, I’m just trying to apply to be the track builder 😀
Is the track tame? Taking them outside the stadium might make things safer... spread the riders out, give them a chance to catch their breath a little.
So – is there only 20 riders per class? Is that right?
Edit – didn't see B-practice!
Cheers, Crush
There will be lots of laps today!