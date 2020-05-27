Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 1 SX Links

Salt Lake City 1 SX Links

Salt Lake City Supercross 2020 Vital Links
Salt Lake City Supercross 2020 Vital Links
GD2

Posts: 8295

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

5/27/2020 7:19 PM
Round 11 - Salt Lake City 1
Photo
Animated Track Map

Entry Lists
Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 9:30 AM Pacific, 12:30 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold and Video Pass at 12 PM Pacific, 3 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 12 PM Pacific, 3 PM Eastern
LIVE Switch Over to NBC at 2 PM Pacific, 5 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Mountain Time):
Photo
Photo

Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Instagram
Vital MX Twitter
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
This will be updated as more official info is posted.

Updated with the Injury Report and qualifying times. Still waiting on the full day time/night show schedule to be posted.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21032

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

Moderator

5/30/2020 10:58 AM

stangkag

Posts: 1184

Posts: 1184

Location: Maybell, CO USA

5/30/2020 8:43 PM

5/30/2020 8:43 PM

So pumped to finally have racing back tomorrow! I can pass on theaters, bars, restaurants, etc. but thank god racing is back! Things were looking bleek

Boomslang

Posts: 1730

Posts: 1730

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

5/30/2020 8:47 PM

5/30/2020 8:47 PM

Its 05h45 in South Africa, what time will the gate drop that side?

Is 20h45 there now? Trying to figure out the time zone difference.

Thanks

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21032

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

Moderator

5/30/2020 8:51 PM
Edited Date/Time: 5/30/2020 8:54 PM

Boomslang wrote:

Its 05h45 in South Africa, what time will the gate drop that side?

Is 20h45 there now? Trying to figure out the time zone difference.

Thanks

The night show will start at 9pm/21h00 your time.

Edit: 250 SX Heat 1.

Boomslang

Posts: 1730

Posts: 1730

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

5/30/2020 9:24 PM

5/30/2020 9:24 PM

Boomslang wrote:

Its 05h45 in South Africa, what time will the gate drop that side?

Is 20h45 there now? Trying to figure out the time zone difference.

Thanks

-MAVERICK- wrote:

The night show will start at 9pm/21h00 your time.

Edit: 250 SX Heat 1.

Thank you Mav, really appreciate your assistance.smile

EngIceDave

Posts: 712

Posts: 712

Joined: 8/16/2006

5/31/2020 6:29 AM

5/31/2020 6:29 AM

Just realized that there's no track walk scheduled, it's a view from the stands

str8line

Posts: 670

Posts: 670

Location: Sandy, UT USA

5/31/2020 7:08 AM

5/31/2020 7:08 AM

Photo
Yoji200

Posts: 3

Posts: 3

Location: GBR

5/31/2020 7:27 AM

5/31/2020 7:27 AM

Any way to watch in the UK ?

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21032

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

Moderator

5/31/2020 7:50 AM

Yoji200 wrote:

Any way to watch in the UK ?

https://www.supercrosslive.com/video-pass

Justin345

Posts: 619

Posts: 619

Joined: 6/26/2014

5/31/2020 8:01 AM

5/31/2020 8:01 AM

Are the first qualifying sessions not available on nbc gold?? My app says first one is 12:30 EST, which is the start of the 2nd qualifying session.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21032

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

Moderator

5/31/2020 8:06 AM

Justin345 wrote:

Are the first qualifying sessions not available on nbc gold?? My app says first one is 12:30 EST, which is the start of the 2nd qualifying session.

Always been that way. They only show the one session.

Justin345

Posts: 619

Posts: 619

Joined: 6/26/2014

5/31/2020 8:35 AM

5/31/2020 8:35 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Always been that way. They only show the one session.

I don’t think that’s true. The practice sessions were never shown, but all qualifying sessions used to be shown.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21032

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

Moderator

5/31/2020 8:41 AM

Justin345 wrote:

Are the first qualifying sessions not available on nbc gold?? My app says first one is 12:30 EST, which is the start of the 2nd qualifying session.

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Always been that way. They only show the one session.

Justin345 wrote:

I don’t think that’s true. The practice sessions were never shown, but all qualifying sessions used to be shown.

Perhaps in the first couple of years they launched NBC Gold, but the last few years they've only broadcasted 1 hour of qualifying.

Yoji200

Posts: 3

Posts: 3

Location: GBR

5/31/2020 9:13 AM

5/31/2020 9:13 AM

Yoji200 wrote:

Any way to watch in the UK ?

Cheers 👍👍

