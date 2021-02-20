Forum Main Moto-Related Orlando 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Orlando 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8757

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/20/2021 3:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/20/2021 3:30 PM

Photo

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Reese95w

Posts: 11544

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/20/2021 3:30 PM

H. S. Pufnstuf

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

711stretch

Posts: 37

Joined: 8/2/2018

Location: Carlisle, PA USA

2/20/2021 3:31 PM

Holey!!

|

1911

Posts: 1647

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: shakedown street, NV USA

2/20/2021 3:33 PM

Stuck in the gate!!

|

FerCzD

Posts: 754

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

2/20/2021 3:33 PM

That pic from Bogle is badass

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25267

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/20/2021 3:39 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/20/2021 3:48 PM

FerCzD wrote:

That pic from Bogle is badass

Go check Kenny from Orlando 1 Pit Bits.

Edit:

Photo

Eli for comparison.

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

ocscottie

Posts: 65979

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/20/2021 3:43 PM

Great pic Mav. 👍

|

Reese95w

Posts: 11544

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/20/2021 3:47 PM

/\ K-Roc says "I don't need no stinking right foot out in this right hand turn" /\

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

FerCzD

Posts: 754

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

2/20/2021 3:56 PM

I like more pics railing corners with crazy leaning angle that sick whips, maybe is just me. Thanks for sharing!

|

ocscottie

Posts: 65979

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/20/2021 4:00 PM

Showtime!

|

SeaClassExpert

Posts: 846

Joined: 1/4/2015

Location: San Mateo, CA USA

2/20/2021 4:03 PM

i love this sport as much as the next guy but for the love of christ ditch the diet nickelback intro music

|

If it can't be fixed with a hammer, it's an electrical problem.

ocscottie

Posts: 65979

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/20/2021 4:03 PM

The track looks good right now, but its gonna get brutal by the main events.

|

Drtbykr

Posts: 1946

Joined: 10/29/2006

Location: Fredericton, CAN

2/20/2021 4:04 PM

I like having two coasts in the 250's. Brings some new excitement.

|

Bauer

Posts: 1278

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Corona, CA USA

2/20/2021 4:06 PM

FerCzD wrote:

That pic from Bogle is badass

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Go check Kenny from Orlando 1 Pit Bits.

Edit:

Photo

Eli for comparison.

Photo

Maverick, that pic of Kenny is fucking bad to the bone!

|

drenmaster

Posts: 870

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

2/20/2021 4:08 PM

What team did a.mart goto?

|

zookrider62!

Posts: 4132

Joined: 12/22/2008

Location: Plano, TX USA

2/20/2021 4:09 PM

There's more talent in this heat race then an east coast main event

|

Hcallz5

Posts: 1647

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

2/20/2021 4:09 PM

long legs
|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25267

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/20/2021 4:09 PM

drenmaster wrote:

What team did a.mart goto?

Manluk Rock River Merge Racing

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

drenmaster

Posts: 870

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

2/20/2021 4:10 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/20/2021 4:10 PM

Thanks.. had no idea he was on a yamaha.

|

RoflCopter726

Posts: 1532

Joined: 11/4/2009

Location: FM, USA

2/20/2021 4:12 PM

Smith gonna Smith

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25267

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/20/2021 4:13 PM

drenmaster wrote:

Thanks.. had no idea he was on a yamaha.

Bike looks good.

Photo

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

colintrax

Posts: 3861

Joined: 8/25/2015

Location: Taylorsville, GA USA

2/20/2021 4:13 PM

Just turned it on, did I miss anything?

|

GD2

Posts: 8757

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/20/2021 4:14 PM

250 Heat 1:
Photo

|

jambalaya

Posts: 113

Joined: 1/16/2021

Location: Spring Valley, CA USA

2/20/2021 4:14 PM

8th place not getting lapped in the heat race. How about that?

|

tuttle425

Posts: 409

Joined: 8/5/2020

Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

2/20/2021 4:14 PM

Wackers!

|

Mummy_Napkin

Posts: 122

Joined: 2/7/2018

Location: OH, USA

2/20/2021 4:15 PM

Last Saturday, on what is close to the same track, there was something like 17 riders lapped by the end of the main.

What do you guys expect tonight for the west coast?

What do you guys expect tonight for the west coast?

|

Lightning78

Posts: 5805

Joined: 12/12/2007

Location: Huntington Beach, CA USA

2/20/2021 4:16 PM

Wow Hammaker was impressive!

|

buck nutty

Posts: 68

Joined: 3/14/2016

Location: CAN

2/20/2021 4:17 PM

Why did marchbanks get the boot from PC?

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25267

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/20/2021 4:17 PM

Does anyone know the story behind the Carson Mumford and X Dubai partnership? He's been with them since the minibike days.

Photo

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Hcallz5

Posts: 1647

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

2/20/2021 4:17 PM

East lites looks like C class compared to these guys.

|

