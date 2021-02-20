Orlando 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until the broadcast starts!
Edited Date/Time:
H. S. Pufnstuf
Holey!!
Stuck in the gate!!
That pic from Bogle is badass
Great pic Mav. 👍
/\ K-Roc says "I don't need no stinking right foot out in this right hand turn" /\
I like more pics railing corners with crazy leaning angle that sick whips, maybe is just me. Thanks for sharing!
Showtime!
i love this sport as much as the next guy but for the love of christ ditch the diet nickelback intro music
The track looks good right now, but its gonna get brutal by the main events.
I like having two coasts in the 250’s. Brings some new excitement.
FerCzD wrote:
That pic from Bogle is badass
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Go check Kenny from Orlando 1 Pit Bits.
Edit:
Eli for comparison.
Maverick, that pic of Kenny is fucking bad to the bone!
What team did a.mart goto?
There’s more talent in this heat race then an east coast main event
drenmaster wrote:
What team did a.mart goto?
Manluk Rock River Merge Racing
Edited Date/Time:
Thanks.. had no idea he was on a yamaha.
Smith gonna Smith
drenmaster wrote:
Thanks.. had no idea he was on a yamaha.
Bike looks good.
Just turned it on, did I miss anything?
250 Heat 1:
8th place not getting lapped in the heat race. How about that?
Wackers!
Last Saturday, on what is close to the same track, there was something like 17 riders lapped by the end of the main.
What do you guys expect tonight for the west coast?
Wow Hammaker was impressive!
Why did marchbanks get the boot from PC?
Does anyone know the story behind the Carson Mumford and X Dubai partnership? He's been with them since the minibike days.
East lites looks like C class compared to these guys.
