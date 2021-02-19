Forum Main Moto-Related Orlando 2 Supercross Links

Orlando 2 Supercross Links

2/19/2021 7:44 AM
Round 8 - Orlando 2 (Saturday, February 20th)

Animated Track Map

Tickets

250 Entry List
450 Entry List
Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on Peacock TV at 10:00 AM Pacific, 1:00 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN & Peacock TV at 4:00 PM Pacific, 7:00 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy a subscription to Peacock TV here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

You can view the schedule by clicking here.

Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Instagram
Vital MX Twitter
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
2/19/2021 7:51 AM

Photo
2/19/2021 11:24 PM

Due to rain, they did not do the planned track layout posted above.

Instead, Orlando 2 will be the same layout with some jump changes.

First 250 West round lets go!

