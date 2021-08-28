Ironman National - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Practice starts in 30 minutes!
Holeshot!
It’s way too early! Not in’ boys!
Morning from the East Coast!
250 B-group 2.10 laptimes
Go Blake Ashley!
#195
250 Group B Qualifying 1
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
250 B Qualifying 1:
I wish someone would post the 250B qualifying times .
Whats wrong with cooper????
250 A Qualifying 1:
Hope he’s not sick
Izzi tops B practice? Hahaha too soon?
Apparently Marvin is out for the day.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Wonder if covid is getting some?
Wonder if covid is getting some?
Anstie.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Apparently Marvin is out for the day.
Marv has COVID.
Wonder if there’s any more that aren’t owning up to it?
Looks like Tomac came to play this weekend!
Ferrandis tops the board with a 1:59.354.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
And so did Ferrandis
Damn!!
450 A Qualifying 1:
95% humidity n of Indy right now. Great day for racing
Hope AP has a good day of it, tough bastard back on the pace already.
Not that you can judge a lot by qualifying, but if it's any indicator at all then it looks like it will be interesting.