Forum Main Moto-Related Ironman National - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Ironman National - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 270 16 671 163 839 8153 110 6

Posts: 8992

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/28/2021 4:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/28/2021 4:30 AM

Photo

Practice starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

tek14

Vital MX member tek14 41925 tek14 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41925/avatar/c50_tek14_1467663667.jpg?1467663589 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tek14,41925/all 01/26/14 46 3125 12 1

Posts: 3171

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: Vantaa, FIN

8/28/2021 4:41 AM

Holeshot!

|

https://instagram.com/rczone

Graybeard

Vital MX member Graybeard 41079 Graybeard https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41079/avatar/c50_DSCF0003_1389295348.jpg?1389294914 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Graybeard,41079/all 11/25/13 13 777 2

Posts: 790

Joined: 11/25/2013

Location: Athens, TX USA

8/28/2021 4:44 AM

It’s way too early! Not in’ boys!

|

Graybeard

Vital MX member Graybeard 41079 Graybeard https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41079/avatar/c50_DSCF0003_1389295348.jpg?1389294914 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Graybeard,41079/all 11/25/13 13 777 2

Posts: 790

Joined: 11/25/2013

Location: Athens, TX USA

8/28/2021 4:46 AM

Graybeard wrote:

It’s way too early! Not in’ boys!

...more

That was Mornin’ Boys, not “Not in”……

|

ky_savage

Vital MX member ky_savage 13180 ky_savage https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13180/avatar/c50_s1600_s200x600_IMG_3025_1581872324_1610422856_1630156520.jpg?1630156323 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ky-savage,13180/all 12/04/08 4 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ky-savage,13180/setup 32 2082 59

Posts: 2114

Joined: 12/4/2008

Location: Harrodsburg, KY USA

8/28/2021 5:16 AM

Morning from the East Coast!

|

tek14

Vital MX member tek14 41925 tek14 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41925/avatar/c50_tek14_1467663667.jpg?1467663589 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tek14,41925/all 01/26/14 46 3125 12 1

Posts: 3171

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: Vantaa, FIN

8/28/2021 5:18 AM

250 B-group 2.10 laptimes

|

https://instagram.com/rczone

R66

Vital MX member R66 84911 R66 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/R66,84911/all 04/16/21 1 49

Posts: 50

Joined: 4/16/2021

Location: Atlanta, GA USA

8/28/2021 5:20 AM

Go Blake Ashley!
#195

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 46 12 480 28607 129

Posts: 29095

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/28/2021 5:27 AM

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 46 12 480 28607 129

Posts: 29095

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/28/2021 5:28 AM

250 Group B Qualifying 1

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 270 16 671 163 839 8153 110 6

Posts: 8992

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/28/2021 5:28 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/28/2021 5:29 AM

250 B Qualifying 1:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

ATKpilot99

Vital MX member ATKpilot99 19949 ATKpilot99 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/19949/avatar/c50_1994_406_Right_1570454993.jpg?1570454674 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ATKpilot99,19949/all 04/13/10 4 174 7514 3 1

Posts: 7689

Joined: 4/13/2010

Location: Lake Geneva, WI USA

8/28/2021 5:33 AM

I wish someone would post the 250B qualifying times .

|

Herb Eaversmells

Vital MX member Herb Eaversmells 53893 Herb Eaversmells https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/53893/avatar/c50_IMG_9618_1589787703.jpg?1589787530 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Herb-Eaversmells,53893/all 08/19/16 10 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Herb-Eaversmells,53893/setup 178 907 3

Posts: 1085

Joined: 8/19/2016

Location: ItStInKs, CA USA

8/28/2021 5:35 AM

Whats wrong with cooper????

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 270 16 671 163 839 8153 110 6

Posts: 8992

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/28/2021 5:38 AM

250 A Qualifying 1:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

slumpstone

Vital MX member slumpstone 757 slumpstone /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/slumpstone,757/all 09/22/06 7 18 279 5 1

Posts: 298

Joined: 9/22/2006

Location: Thomasville, GA USA

8/28/2021 5:39 AM

Hope he’s not sick

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 46 12 480 28607 129

Posts: 29095

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/28/2021 5:45 AM

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Dirtydeeds

Vital MX member Dirtydeeds 51548 Dirtydeeds https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/51548/avatar/c50_6B60D96D_3546_43F2_8A46_8363F09A5E91_1552092394.jpg?1552091814 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dirtydeeds,51548/all 03/22/16 4 42 1912 1

Posts: 1955

Joined: 3/22/2016

Location: USA

8/28/2021 5:48 AM

Izzi tops B practice? Hahaha too soon?

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 46 12 480 28607 129

Posts: 29095

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/28/2021 5:48 AM

Apparently Marvin is out for the day.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

slumpstone

Vital MX member slumpstone 757 slumpstone /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/slumpstone,757/all 09/22/06 7 18 279 5 1

Posts: 298

Joined: 9/22/2006

Location: Thomasville, GA USA

8/28/2021 5:51 AM

Wonder if covid is getting some?

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 46 12 480 28607 129

Posts: 29095

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/28/2021 5:52 AM

slumpstone wrote:

Wonder if covid is getting some?

...more

Anstie.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 270 16 671 163 839 8153 110 6

Posts: 8992

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/28/2021 5:54 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Apparently Marvin is out for the day.

...more

Marv has COVID.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

slumpstone

Vital MX member slumpstone 757 slumpstone /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/slumpstone,757/all 09/22/06 7 18 279 5 1

Posts: 298

Joined: 9/22/2006

Location: Thomasville, GA USA

8/28/2021 6:00 AM

Wonder if there’s any more that aren’t owning up to it?

|

ky_savage

Vital MX member ky_savage 13180 ky_savage https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13180/avatar/c50_s1600_s200x600_IMG_3025_1581872324_1610422856_1630156520.jpg?1630156323 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ky-savage,13180/all 12/04/08 4 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ky-savage,13180/setup 32 2082 59

Posts: 2114

Joined: 12/4/2008

Location: Harrodsburg, KY USA

8/28/2021 6:01 AM

Looks like Tomac came to play this weekend!

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 46 12 480 28607 129

Posts: 29095

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/28/2021 6:03 AM

Ferrandis tops the board with a 1:59.354.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

ky_savage

Vital MX member ky_savage 13180 ky_savage https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13180/avatar/c50_s1600_s200x600_IMG_3025_1581872324_1610422856_1630156520.jpg?1630156323 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ky-savage,13180/all 12/04/08 4 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ky-savage,13180/setup 32 2082 59

Posts: 2114

Joined: 12/4/2008

Location: Harrodsburg, KY USA

8/28/2021 6:03 AM

And so did Ferrandis laughing

|

slumpstone

Vital MX member slumpstone 757 slumpstone /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/slumpstone,757/all 09/22/06 7 18 279 5 1

Posts: 298

Joined: 9/22/2006

Location: Thomasville, GA USA

8/28/2021 6:07 AM

Damn!!

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 270 16 671 163 839 8153 110 6

Posts: 8992

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/28/2021 6:08 AM

450 A Qualifying 1:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

profeshenal125

Vital MX member profeshenal125 78851 profeshenal125 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/profeshenal125,78851/all 01/22/20 5 7 1372 25

Posts: 1379

Joined: 1/22/2020

Location: Green Bay, WI USA

8/28/2021 6:22 AM

95% humidity n of Indy right now. Great day for racing

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 46 12 480 28607 129

Posts: 29095

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/28/2021 6:23 AM

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 46 12 480 28607 129

Posts: 29095

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/28/2021 6:28 AM

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Richy

Vital MX member Richy 81938 Richy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/81938/avatar/c50_20210507_134031_1621418519.jpg?1621417577 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Richy,81938/all 07/18/20 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Richy,81938/setup 10 185 5

Posts: 195

Joined: 7/18/2020

Location: UK, GBR

8/28/2021 6:32 AM

Hope AP has a good day of it, tough bastard back on the pace already.
Not that you can judge a lot by qualifying, but if it's any indicator at all then it looks like it will be interesting.

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Ironman National - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

The Latest