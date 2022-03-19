Forum Main Moto-Related Indianapolis Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Indianapolis Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Bench Racing Indianapolis
GD2

Posts: 9249

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/19/2022 8:00 AM
Photo

30 minutes until free practice starts!

Race Links
Graybeard

Posts: 844

Joined: 11/25/2013

Location: Athens, TX USA

3/19/2022 8:01 AM

Woohoo!

smoothwakey

Posts: 577

Joined: 6/27/2011

Location: AUS

3/19/2022 8:01 AM
Practice start holeshot!
Edit doh

JJO741

Posts: 2502

Joined: 10/7/2010

Location: Orange, CA USA

3/19/2022 8:08 AM

Podium

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32332

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/19/2022 8:17 AM

Photo
Photo
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32332

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/19/2022 8:20 AM

Jerry Robin's new theme for this race.

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

TeamGreen

Posts: 23013

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

3/19/2022 8:21 AM

The Gregg family/Guts seats…at the KTM Juniors for Indy!

Getting ready for practice:
Dad-Andy Gregg
Racer-Jessie Gregg
Photo
Photo

Nobody ever told me, I found out for myself. You've got to believe in foolish miracles. It's not how you play the game, it's if you win or lose. You can choose. Don't confuse. Win or lose. It's up to you!

mgifracing

Posts: 1300

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

3/19/2022 8:27 AM

Good morning motoheads!cool

Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.

jeffro503

Posts: 25305

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

3/19/2022 8:35 AM

Morning guys. Hey , are all 4 of the guys from last weekend , that got hurt lining up today? Chase , Cooper , Jason and Dylan?

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Ezza is Da man!

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

smoothwakey

Posts: 577

Joined: 6/27/2011

Location: AUS

3/19/2022 8:36 AM

jeffro503 wrote:

Morning guys. Hey , are all 4 of the guys from last weekend , that got hurt lining up today? Chase , Cooper , Jason and Dylan? ...more

...more

Dylan isn't but pretty sure the rest are all in

Herb Eaversmells

Posts: 1232

Joined: 8/19/2016

Location: ItStInKs, CA USA

3/19/2022 8:39 AM

Well it looks like lap times will be in the low 40's again tonight.

jeffro503

Posts: 25305

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

3/19/2022 8:41 AM

jeffro503 wrote:

Morning guys. Hey , are all 4 of the guys from last weekend , that got hurt lining up today? Chase , Cooper , Jason and Dylan? ...more

...more
smoothwakey wrote:

Dylan isn't but pretty sure the rest are all in

...more

Damn! Good that three of them are back , but what was Dylan's injury? As far as that goes , I don't even know what happened to him ( how he crashed ).

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Ezza is Da man!

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

TeamGreen

Posts: 23013

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

3/19/2022 8:41 AM

Uh, oh…looks like we’re gonna have some of those “Arenacross” lap times tonight! pinch

Nobody ever told me, I found out for myself. You've got to believe in foolish miracles. It's not how you play the game, it's if you win or lose. You can choose. Don't confuse. Win or lose. It's up to you!

GD2

Posts: 9249

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/19/2022 8:44 AM

250 C FP:
Photo

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Magoofan

Posts: 352

Joined: 5/4/2021

Location: Borrego Springs, CA USA

3/19/2022 8:45 AM

TeamGreen wrote:

Uh, oh…looks like we’re gonna have some of those “Arenacross” lap times tonight! pinch

...more

Well shit. I hate short lap times. sad

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32332

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/19/2022 8:50 AM

jeffro503 wrote:

Morning guys. Hey , are all 4 of the guys from last weekend , that got hurt lining up today? Chase , Cooper , Jason and Dylan? ...more

...more

All but Dylan. Bone bruise on his wrist.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Herb Eaversmells

Posts: 1232

Joined: 8/19/2016

Location: ItStInKs, CA USA

3/19/2022 8:56 AM

Where's Osby been?

GD2

Posts: 9249

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/19/2022 8:59 AM

250 B FP:
Photo

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

soggy

Posts: 2458

Joined: 12/3/2018

Location: UT, USA

3/19/2022 9:05 AM

Herb Eaversmells wrote:

Where's Osby been?

...more

He and Phoenix split ways. Sounds like he is riding Weltins practice bike this weekend or something.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32332

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/19/2022 9:08 AM

Jett 46.795

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32332

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/19/2022 9:08 AM

Brown 45.806

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32332

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/19/2022 9:11 AM

Jett 45.418

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

GD2

Posts: 9249

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/19/2022 9:14 AM

250 A FP:
Photo

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32332

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/19/2022 9:25 AM

Tomac 45.630

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

mgifracing

Posts: 1300

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

3/19/2022 9:27 AM

So far Jett is the fastest of the day.

Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.

GD2

Posts: 9249

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/19/2022 9:30 AM

450 A FP:
Photo

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32332

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/19/2022 9:35 AM

Photo
Photo
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32332

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/19/2022 9:37 AM

Photo
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Shaft721

Posts: 45

Joined: 3/20/2021

Location: Elyria, OH USA

3/19/2022 9:39 AM

Remember when people said round 1 how tomac was unimpressive 😂

Dirty Points

Posts: 3878

Joined: 7/19/2016

Location: Sac, CA USA

3/19/2022 9:40 AM
jeffro503 wrote:

Morning guys. Hey , are all 4 of the guys from last weekend , that got hurt lining up today? Chase , Cooper , Jason and Dylan? ...more

...more
smoothwakey wrote:

Dylan isn't but pretty sure the rest are all in

...more
jeffro503 wrote:

Damn! Good that three of them are back , but what was Dylan's injury? As far as that goes , I don't even know what happened to ...more

...more

Didn't crash. Just cased hard enough to injure the wrist.

