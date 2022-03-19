Indianapolis Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until free practice starts!
Woohoo!
Practice start holeshot!
Podium
Jerry Robin's new theme for this race.
The Gregg family/Guts seats…at the KTM Juniors for Indy!
Getting ready for practice:
Good morning motoheads!
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
Morning guys. Hey , are all 4 of the guys from last weekend , that got hurt lining up today? Chase , Cooper , Jason and Dylan?
Dylan isn't but pretty sure the rest are all in
Well it looks like lap times will be in the low 40's again tonight.
Damn! Good that three of them are back , but what was Dylan's injury? As far as that goes , I don't even know what happened to him ( how he crashed ).
Uh, oh…looks like we’re gonna have some of those “Arenacross” lap times tonight!
250 C FP:
All but Dylan. Bone bruise on his wrist.
Where's Osby been?
250 B FP:
He and Phoenix split ways. Sounds like he is riding Weltins practice bike this weekend or something.
Jett 46.795
Brown 45.806
Jett 45.418
250 A FP:
Tomac 45.630
So far Jett is the fastest of the day.
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
450 A FP:
Remember when people said round 1 how tomac was unimpressive 😂
Didn't crash. Just cased hard enough to injure the wrist.