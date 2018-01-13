Houston SX - Practice Discussion

ML512
Round two...so weird it's in Houston and not Phoenix this year...but at least we've got racing!
Race Links
Race Day Live Stream
Results Sheet
Injury Reports
Free practices begin in just under an hour and since the race is in Houston, Grant (GD2) is at the stadium, so I'll be doing the majority of your updates for the evening.
Dean Wilson is out for Houston...
Jason Anderson addresses the rumors of him leaving Baker's Factory...
In case anyone missed it...lil bit of Malcolm ripping on the new JGR Suzuki...
Alex Martin's update on his injury...he's out for Houston as well.
First free practice has started....here's the 250 lineup from the pre-entry list.
250 C Free Practice
250 B Free Practice
flatout111
49190
flatout111
https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/49190/avatar/c50_monster_energy_supercross_the_official_videogame_principal_1512832263.jpg?1512831679
https://www.vitalmx.com/community/flatout111,49190/all
10/17/15
2
78
1096
Posts: 1174
Joined: 10/17/2015
Location: Raleigh, NC USA
Waiting for the first shot of Mookie's JGR bike with the 27. Need a new wallpaper!
Johnny Depp
44708
Johnny Depp
https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44708/avatar/c50_2014_04_11_22.55.15_1413514143.jpg?1413513883
https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Johnny-Depp,44708/all
10/16/14
81
2084
Posts: 2165
Joined: 10/16/2014
Location: Cedar Park, TX USA
ML512 wrote:
Round two...so weird it's in Houston and not Phoenix this year...but at least we've got racing!
Race Links
Race Day Live Stream
Results Sheet
Injury Reports
Free practices begin in just under an hour and since the race is in Houston, Grant (GD2) is at the stadium, so I'll be doing the majority of your updates for the evening.
Now that is what I call getting some weight over the front wheel!
Michael are you on site?
Michael are you on site?
250 A Free Practice
Johnny Depp wrote:
Now that is what I call getting some weight over the front wheel!
Michael are you on site?
Nope, I'm in California at home this weekend. As of now, I think I'm hitting A1, A2, San Diego, Oakland, Tampa, Daytona, Las Vegas, Salt Lake....and maybe Phoenix.
DPR250R wrote:
Tomac just cruising round? -- nevermind
Free Practice, times don't mean anything. Last week he didn't even run a transponder during this session.
Location: Wichita, KS USA
What got into Brayton.
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
450 A Free Practice
Johnny Depp
44708
Johnny Depp
https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44708/avatar/c50_2014_04_11_22.55.15_1413514143.jpg?1413513883
https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Johnny-Depp,44708/all
10/16/14
81
2084
Posts: 2165
Joined: 10/16/2014
Location: Cedar Park, TX USA
MS27 looks comfortable...BB4 is on the pace. Maybe a different JB up on the podium this week? Lamay off to a good start, Webb still not comfortable, Vitard Alex Ray looking good.
MS27 looks comfortable...BB4 is on the pace. Maybe a different JB up on the podium this week? Lamay off to a good start, Webb still not comfortable, Vitard Alex Ray looking good.
450 B Free Practice