Houston SX - Practice Discussion

Round two...so weird it's in Houston and not Phoenix this year...but at least we've got racing!

Race Links
Race Day Live Stream
Results Sheet
Injury Reports

Free practices begin in just under an hour and since the race is in Houston, Grant (GD2) is at the stadium, so I'll be doing the majority of your updates for the evening.



1/13/2018 9:13 AM

Holeshot

1/13/2018 9:18 AM

Dean Wilson is out for Houston...

Bummer, hopefully he is all fixed up for the next round.

1/13/2018 9:20 AM

Jason Anderson addresses the rumors of him leaving Baker's Factory...

1/13/2018 9:22 AM

Hole.................

Never mind.

1/13/2018 9:25 AM

Can we get a repeat of Houston 2015?

1/13/2018 9:26 AM

In case anyone missed it...lil bit of Malcolm ripping on the new JGR Suzuki...

1/13/2018 9:35 AM

ML512 wrote:

In case anyone missed it...lil bit of Malcolm ripping on the new JGR Suzuki...

Wow he looks really good, looks to be slimmer than his championship year?

Go Mookie.

1/13/2018 9:51 AM

Alex Martin's update on his injury...he's out for Houston as well.

Little update for you guys! Taken with @gopro #hero6

A post shared by Alex Martin (@alexmartin_26) on

1/13/2018 10:03 AM

First free practice has started....here's the 250 lineup from the pre-entry list.




1/13/2018 10:10 AM

250 C Free Practice



1/13/2018 10:18 AM

Bring it, @malcolmstewart

A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on

1/13/2018 10:18 AM

The boys enjoying the process #teamCr22

A post shared by ELLIE REED (@mrstwotwo) on

1/13/2018 10:22 AM

250 B Free Practice



1/13/2018 10:22 AM

Waiting for the first shot of Mookie's JGR bike with the 27. Need a new wallpaper!

1/13/2018 10:25 AM

Already sub minute lap times in 250B practice? I guess when you go to timed finals trying to make the track good and long goes out the window.

1/13/2018 10:29 AM

Now that is what I call getting some weight over the front wheel!

Michael are you on site?

1/13/2018 10:34 AM

250 A Free Practice



1/13/2018 10:37 AM

Johnny Depp wrote:

Now that is what I call getting some weight over the front wheel!

Michael are you on site?

Nope, I'm in California at home this weekend. As of now, I think I'm hitting A1, A2, San Diego, Oakland, Tampa, Daytona, Las Vegas, Salt Lake....and maybe Phoenix.

Edited Date/Time: 1/13/2018 10:39 AM

Tomac just cruising round? -- nevermind

1/13/2018 10:39 AM

DPR250R wrote:

Tomac just cruising round? -- nevermind

Free Practice, times don't mean anything. Last week he didn't even run a transponder during this session.

1/13/2018 10:39 AM

Hola muchachos!

1/13/2018 10:40 AM

What got into Brayton.

1/13/2018 10:43 AM

450 A Free Practice

1/13/2018 10:50 AM

Malcom is a great addition to JGR, If I where a team owner, I'd rather have Malcom on my team than on another team. There's always a risk involved when the aggressive riders comes out and play.

1/13/2018 10:52 AM

Yea well we can hear you Race Day Live dudes!

1/13/2018 10:52 AM

And the sound is live.

1/13/2018 10:53 AM

MS27 looks comfortable...BB4 is on the pace. Maybe a different JB up on the podium this week? Lamay off to a good start, Webb still not comfortable, Vitard Alex Ray looking good.

1/13/2018 10:53 AM

450 B Free Practice



