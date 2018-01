Theres also a Supercross in Germany, Dortmund. Friday Saturday and Sunday

http://www.supercross-dortmund.de/



They usually have a stream, at least the last years they did. Can't find one right now though



Some good guys lining up.

Bowers

Jimmy Albertson

Dennis Ullrich on a 250 2 Stroke

http://www.supercross-dortmund.de/bin/2018-Teilehmerliste.pdf