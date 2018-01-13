Results Sheet: 2018 Houston Supercross

- Home
Race results from round two of the 2018 Monster Energy FIM Supercross Championship.
There's a small twist this year, instead of heading to Phoenix for round two we're in Houston, Texas for the early pull of the 2018 Monster Energy FIM Supercross Championship. Round one at Anaheim threw some wrenches into a few title contenders run, such as Eli Tomac with a DNF in the 450 class and Justin Hill with an off evening while defending his title in the 250 West class. Tonight we'll see if Tomac can begin his crawl back to the top or how Ken Roczen will continue his miracle comeback. As for the 250s, we'll see if Plessinger, Hill, Cianciarulo or Savatgy an dethrone Shane McElrath...while Christian Craig tries to ride through a small injury.
Link to this week's Injury Reports
Main Event Results
450 LQ Results
250 LCQ Results
450 Heat 2 Results
450 Heat 1 Results
250 Heat 2 Results
250 Heat 1 Results
450 Combined Qualifying Times
250 Combined Qualifying Times
450 C Timed Qualifying Session 2
450 B Timed Qualifying Session 2
450 A Timed Qualifying Session 2
250 A Timed Qualifying Session 2
250 B Timed Qualifying Session 2
250 C Timed Qualifying Session 2
450 C Timed Qualifying Session 1
450 B Timed Qualifying Session 1
450 A Timed Qualifying Session 1
250 A Timed Qualifying Session 1
250 B Timed Qualifying Session 1
250 C Timed Qualifying Session 1
450 C Free Practice Times
450 B Free Practice Times
450 A Free Practice Times
250 A Free Practice Times
250 B Free Practice Times
250 C Free Practice Times