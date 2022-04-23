Forum Main Moto-Related Foxborough Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Foxborough Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Bench Racing Foxborough
GD2

Posts: 9319
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 9319

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/23/2022 3:45 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/23/2022 3:46 AM

Photo

Free practice starts in 30 minutes!

ky_savage

Posts: 2134
Joined: 12/4/2008
Location: Harrodsburg, KY USA

Posts: 2134

Joined: 12/4/2008

Location: Harrodsburg, KY USA

4/23/2022 3:51 AM

Wow! This is very early.

|

cwel11

Posts: 733
Joined: 12/4/2019
Location: Orangeville, PA USA

Posts: 733

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Orangeville, PA USA

4/23/2022 4:07 AM

Podium. Sweet

|

Chris_Buehler

Posts: 1394
Joined: 7/21/2019
Location: Bristol, CT USA

Posts: 1394

Joined: 7/21/2019

Location: Bristol, CT USA

4/23/2022 4:12 AM

ky_savage wrote:

Wow! This is very early.

...more

Tell me about it. Had to get up at 6am for this. On my to the stadium now

|

Herb Eaversmells

Posts: 1275
Joined: 8/19/2016
Location: ItStInKs, CA USA

Posts: 1275

Joined: 8/19/2016

Location: ItStInKs, CA USA

4/23/2022 4:41 AM

4:30 cali time to watch free practice

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 33064
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 33064

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/23/2022 5:01 AM

Missed Futures and Group B.

250 Group A Free Practice

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 33064
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 33064

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/23/2022 5:11 AM

Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 33064
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 33064

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/23/2022 5:16 AM

450 Group A Free Practice

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 33064
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 33064

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/23/2022 5:23 AM

Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

CPR

Posts: 2106
Joined: 10/4/2018
Location: AUS

Posts: 2106

Joined: 10/4/2018

Location: AUS

4/23/2022 5:27 AM

Dirt looks pebbly and loose with rocks?…….10:30 Saturday night here, time to catch some shut eye before back up for gate drop in 6 hours or so.

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 33064
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 33064

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/23/2022 5:31 AM

450 Group B Free Practice

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

ProKawi24

Posts: 1164
Joined: 2/20/2018
Location: Folsom, CA USA

Posts: 1164

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

4/23/2022 6:04 AM

Reallllly not liking this 6am qualifying, fk it's early.

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 33064
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 33064

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/23/2022 6:13 AM

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
|

Sully

Posts: 5105
Joined: 8/24/2006
Location: JPN

Posts: 5105

Joined: 8/24/2006

Location: JPN

4/23/2022 6:13 AM

ProKawi24 wrote:

Reallllly not liking this 6am qualifying, fk it's early.

...more

It’s 10:15pm in Japan, so I’m kinda cool with this. Now the 4am night show time sucks, but I like the Race Day Live time.

|

mxb2

Posts: 20026
Joined: 6/15/2010
Location: Bowie, MD USA

Posts: 20026

Joined: 6/15/2010

Location: Bowie, MD USA

4/23/2022 6:16 AM

ProKawi24 wrote:

Reallllly not liking this 6am qualifying, fk it's early.

...more

Like on the east 2 am time, with cali rounds.

|

DonM

Posts: 4315
Joined: 4/1/2008
Location: USA

Posts: 4315

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

4/23/2022 6:19 AM

Are we all ready for Jett TV today?

|

Joey_Bridges

Posts: 510
Joined: 1/23/2022
Location: Kingston, TN USA

Posts: 510

Joined: 1/23/2022

Location: Kingston, TN USA

4/23/2022 6:20 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/23/2022 6:21 AM

"He got a 450 title"
Referring to Jett's outdoor season.
Seriously, where did they find this guy ??

What's next out of his mouth, Justin Lawrence ??

|

ProKawi24

Posts: 1164
Joined: 2/20/2018
Location: Folsom, CA USA

Posts: 1164

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

4/23/2022 6:27 AM

Did I miss something or is there a reason why Ryder D hasn't been at these futures races lately?

|

plowboy

Posts: 7281
Joined: 1/3/2010
Location: Norwich, KS USA

Posts: 7281

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

4/23/2022 6:32 AM

Sorry I'm late...I ran out of gas, I had a flat, didn't have cab fare, an old friend came in from out of town, there was an earthquake, a plague of locusts, a terrible flood....it's not my fault. Ok...I overslept.

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 33064
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 33064

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/23/2022 6:33 AM

250 Futures Qualifying

Photo

|

Reese95w

Posts: 528
Joined: 2/7/2011
Location: Kent, WA USA

Posts: 528

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

4/23/2022 6:37 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/23/2022 6:38 AM

Yea my mechanic can get that number plate.

|

JazzyJJ

Posts: 188
Joined: 12/1/2020
Location: PNW, WA USA

Posts: 188

Joined: 12/1/2020

Location: PNW, WA USA

4/23/2022 6:40 AM

ProKawi24 wrote:

Did I miss something or is there a reason why Ryder D hasn't been at these futures races lately?

...more

Probably already qualified for Utah and this would be a long trek from Cali.

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 33064
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 33064

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/23/2022 6:47 AM

250 Group B Qualifying 1

Photo

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 33064
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 33064

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/23/2022 7:02 AM

250 Group A Qualifying 1

Photo

|

WhatsStoppingU

Posts: 436
Joined: 5/14/2018
Location: Torrington, CT USA

Posts: 436

Joined: 5/14/2018

Location: Torrington, CT USA

4/23/2022 7:04 AM

The Jett brothers, lol. Hubbard actually said it!

|

NATEP231

Posts: 548
Joined: 4/20/2012
Location: Waterloo, IA USA

Posts: 548

Joined: 4/20/2012

Location: Waterloo, IA USA

4/23/2022 7:10 AM

Does anyone know when race day live will actually start or are they changing the programming title “The Jett brothers, ope, I mean Lawrence brothers race” feld is really burning the candle at both ends with it.

|

Reese95w

Posts: 528
Joined: 2/7/2011
Location: Kent, WA USA

Posts: 528

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

4/23/2022 7:10 AM

That one safety net poll looked broken in half.

|

tuttle425

Posts: 852
Joined: 8/5/2020
Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

Posts: 852

Joined: 8/5/2020

Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

4/23/2022 7:13 AM

WhatsStoppingU wrote:

The Jett brothers, lol. Hubbard actually said it!

...more

Hubbard is brutal. Went to St Louis, was pretty nauseating listening to him scream into the mic for three hours.

|

Chris_Buehler

Posts: 1394
Joined: 7/21/2019
Location: Bristol, CT USA

Posts: 1394

Joined: 7/21/2019

Location: Bristol, CT USA

4/23/2022 7:15 AM

Should see this dirt up close. It's so bad

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 33064
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 33064

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/23/2022 7:15 AM

Reese95w wrote:

That one safety net poll looked broken in half.

...more

Did you set your DVR for the sprint race? It's about to start.

|

