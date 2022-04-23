Foxborough Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Free practice starts in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Wow! This is very early.
Podium. Sweet
4:30 cali time to watch free practice
Missed Futures and Group B.
250 Group A Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
450 Group A Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Dirt looks pebbly and loose with rocks?…….10:30 Saturday night here, time to catch some shut eye before back up for gate drop in 6 hours or so.
450 Group B Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Reallllly not liking this 6am qualifying, fk it's early.
MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)
Are we all ready for Jett TV today?
“I’m not Swap…”
Edited Date/Time:
"He got a 450 title"
Referring to Jett's outdoor season.
Seriously, where did they find this guy ??
What's next out of his mouth, Justin Lawrence ??
#FMS
Did I miss something or is there a reason why Ryder D hasn't been at these futures races lately?
MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)
Sorry I'm late...I ran out of gas, I had a flat, didn't have cab fare, an old friend came in from out of town, there was an earthquake, a plague of locusts, a terrible flood....it's not my fault. Ok...I overslept.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
250 Futures Qualifying
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Edited Date/Time:
Yea my mechanic can get that number plate.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Probably already qualified for Utah and this would be a long trek from Cali.
250 Group B Qualifying 1
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
250 Group A Qualifying 1
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
The Jett brothers, lol. Hubbard actually said it!
Does anyone know when race day live will actually start or are they changing the programming title “The Jett brothers, ope, I mean Lawrence brothers race” feld is really burning the candle at both ends with it.
That one safety net poll looked broken in half.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
WhatsStoppingU wrote:
The Jett brothers, lol. Hubbard actually said it!WhatsStoppingU wrote:
The Jett brothers, lol. Hubbard actually said it!
Hubbard is brutal. Went to St Louis, was pretty nauseating listening to him scream into the mic for three hours.
Should see this dirt up close. It's so bad