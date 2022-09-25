Bench Racing - Motocross of Nations Main Races

I think you’re jumping the gun a bit. Still got about 30 minutes til practice.



SUNDAY



8:45 am – B Final Practice

9:15 am – Practice for teams who qualified in odd number positions (1st , 3rd, 5th, etc.)

9:40 am – Practice for teams who qualified in even number positions (2nd – 4th – 6th, etc.)

10:50 am – sight lap followed by B Final

1:00 pm – sight lap followed by MXGP & MX2 moto

2:30 pm – sight lap followed by MX2 & OPEN moto

4:00 pm – sight lap followed by MXGP & OPEN moto

Podium presentations following the last race