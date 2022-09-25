Bench Racing - Motocross of Nations Main Races

Edited Date/Time:
Starting this one a little early. The B Final warm up should kick off in about 15 minutes.
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Rain sucks!
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Edited Date/Time:
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Rain sucks!-MAVERICK- wrote:
Rain sucks!
Yeah, I scheduled this thread yesterday. So given the rain the warm ups may or may not be happening. Such a bummer.
Will really need those number 1 gate picks today boys. 🇺🇸
If it stops raining soon, the warm up sessions and the B-Final race will hopefully dry the track out a bit.
Man it would suck for Tomac if they don't win this year. He deserves this title more than anyone. Cooper and Sexton will get more chances in the future
The plot thickens....
Rain or shine, I'm pumped for a day of racing. Gonna go spin some laps and patriotically watch Team USA kick some ass! REDDDDDDDD BUUUUUUUUDDDDDDD!
crusty_xx wrote:
Man it would suck for Tomac if they don't win this year. He deserves this title more than anyone. Cooper and Sexton will get ...morecrusty_xx wrote:
Man it would suck for Tomac if they don't win this year. He deserves this title more than anyone. Cooper and Sexton will get more chances in the future
Why does he deserve it more than anyone he’s decided not to race it numerous times?
Is this the last time we see Tomac race mx?
crusty_xx wrote:
Man it would suck for Tomac if they don't win this year. He deserves this title more than anyone. Cooper and Sexton will get ...morecrusty_xx wrote:
Man it would suck for Tomac if they don't win this year. He deserves this title more than anyone. Cooper and Sexton will get more chances in the future
Was it him or Kawasaki? He Went before Kawi, first year off of Kawi he goes. In 2018 Kawi had to send him as it was in America.
mxracer816 wrote:
Rain or shine, I'm pumped for a day of racing. Gonna go spin some laps and patriotically watch Team USA kick some ass! ...moremxracer816 wrote:
Rain or shine, I'm pumped for a day of racing. Gonna go spin some laps and patriotically watch Team USA kick some ass! REDDDDDDDD BUUUUUUUUDDDDDDD!
I went and rode yesterday for the first time in 2 months just cause I was so excited for MXON, about to crank the new DV12 Whiskey throttle show and wash the bike.
Unleaded tastes a little tangy. Supreme is kinda sour, and diesel tastes pretty good.
Livetiming isn't showing anything.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
crusty_xx wrote:
Man it would suck for Tomac if they don't win this year. He deserves this title more than anyone. Cooper and Sexton will get ...morecrusty_xx wrote:
Man it would suck for Tomac if they don't win this year. He deserves this title more than anyone. Cooper and Sexton will get more chances in the future
Just my opinion... Would be cool to see him cap off his outdoor career. Also in the two races he did in Europe he rode his butt off. And at least half of the times he didn't participate wasnt his decision. Same with other US based riders
crusty_xx wrote:
Man it would suck for Tomac if they don't win this year. He deserves this title more than anyone. Cooper and Sexton will get ...morecrusty_xx wrote:
Man it would suck for Tomac if they don't win this year. He deserves this title more than anyone. Cooper and Sexton will get more chances in the future
Yeah maybe you’re right, perhaps I’m doing him a disservice
Yup...zero activity on Live timing. Anyone know what's going on?
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Shouldnt B practice be on the track now?
It either isn't working, there's a delay or the B final guys decided to skip it.
The Euro boys are used to crap weather race days...i just hope the damn rain stops.
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
I gotta get me a pair of them Dunlops.
Brett evans wrote:
Brett evans wrote:
Looks like a repeat of 2018.
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
These conditions are right up the Dutchies ally.
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Surely a delay
My guess would be they’ve either delayed or outright cancelled the warm up sessions. I scrolled through Twitter and didn’t see anything confirming one way or the other, though.
Edited Date/Time:
I think you’re jumping the gun a bit. Still got about 30 minutes til practice.
SUNDAY
8:45 am – B Final Practice
9:15 am – Practice for teams who qualified in odd number positions (1st , 3rd, 5th, etc.)
9:40 am – Practice for teams who qualified in even number positions (2nd – 4th – 6th, etc.)
10:50 am – sight lap followed by B Final
1:00 pm – sight lap followed by MXGP & MX2 moto
2:30 pm – sight lap followed by MX2 & OPEN moto
4:00 pm – sight lap followed by MXGP & OPEN moto
Podium presentations following the last race
Damn, was hoping for a dry race, yesterday track was perfect.