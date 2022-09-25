Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Motocross of Nations Main Races

Bench Racing - Motocross of Nations Main Races

Related: 2022 Motocross of Nations Motocross of Nations RedBud MX
2022 Motocross of Nations Motocross of Nations RedBud MX
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s780_OCT_V4_1649388391.jpg?1649387793 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 332 16 671 142 943 8643 118 6

Posts: 9586

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

9/25/2022 5:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/25/2022 5:35 AM

Photo

Starting this one a little early. The B Final warm up should kick off in about 15 minutes.

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 684 36445 177

Posts: 37137

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/25/2022 5:31 AM

Rain sucks!

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s780_OCT_V4_1649388391.jpg?1649387793 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 332 16 671 142 943 8643 118 6

Posts: 9586

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

9/25/2022 5:35 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/25/2022 5:37 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Rain sucks!

...more

Yeah, I scheduled this thread yesterday. So given the rain the warm ups may or may not be happening. Such a bummer.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Brett evans

Vital MX member Brett evans 82702 Brett evans https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/82702/avatar/c50_4BEC5700_9300_476B_B76A_350D84F13924_1601654865.jpg?1601654635 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brett-evans,82702/all 10/02/20 7 86 1

Posts: 93

Joined: 10/2/2020

Location: Owasso, OK USA

9/25/2022 5:35 AM

Photo
|

flinttropicsMX

Vital MX member flinttropicsMX 43783 flinttropicsMX https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43783/avatar/c50_172659_barcia_mx18_jk_mxon_1359_1542048462.jpg?1542048057 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/flinttropicsMX,43783/all 07/12/14 1 15 279 1

Posts: 294

Joined: 7/12/2014

Location: West palm beach, FL USA

9/25/2022 5:35 AM

Will really need those number 1 gate picks today boys. 🇺🇸

|

DeStouwer

Vital MX member DeStouwer 46104 DeStouwer https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46104/avatar/c50_Geerts_1595929724.jpg?1595929691 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DeStouwer,46104/all 02/17/15 147 2229

Posts: 2376

Joined: 2/17/2015

Location: BEL

9/25/2022 5:36 AM

If it stops raining soon, the warm up sessions and the B-Final race will hopefully dry the track out a bit.

|

crusty_xx

Vital MX member crusty_xx 39252 crusty_xx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39252/avatar/c50_swrr_1457545958.jpg?1457545320 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crusty-xx,39252/all 06/08/13 3 53 7560 17 2

Posts: 7613

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

9/25/2022 5:37 AM

Man it would suck for Tomac if they don't win this year. He deserves this title more than anyone. Cooper and Sexton will get more chances in the future

|

TK40_FC

Vital MX member TK40_FC 85203 TK40_FC https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85203/avatar/c50_H_1621281473.jpg?1621281213 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TK40-FC,85203/all 05/17/21 1 161 8

Posts: 162

Joined: 5/17/2021

Location: Canton, OH USA

9/25/2022 5:37 AM

The plot thickens....

|

Elliot

Vital MX member Elliot 85127 Elliot https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85127/avatar/c50_57_3_1646919090.jpg?1646918334 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Elliot,85127/all 05/08/21 23 682

Posts: 705

Joined: 5/8/2021

Location: GBR

9/25/2022 5:40 AM

Photo
|

mxracer816

Vital MX member mxracer816 28966 mxracer816 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/28966/avatar/c50_10374853_10152732519834009_4337703299038987198_n_1408460763.jpg?1408460624 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mxracer816,28966/all 07/28/11 32 805 4 1

Posts: 837

Joined: 7/28/2011

Location: Atlanta, TX USA

9/25/2022 5:41 AM

Rain or shine, I'm pumped for a day of racing. Gonna go spin some laps and patriotically watch Team USA kick some ass! REDDDDDDDD BUUUUUUUUDDDDDDD! Photo

|

RG1

Vital MX member RG1 48088 RG1 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48088/avatar/c50_image_1483653818.jpg?1483653792 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RG1,48088/all 07/12/15 17 4604

Posts: 4621

Joined: 7/12/2015

Location: GBR

9/25/2022 5:43 AM

crusty_xx wrote:

Man it would suck for Tomac if they don't win this year. He deserves this title more than anyone. Cooper and Sexton will get ...more

...more

Why does he deserve it more than anyone he’s decided not to race it numerous times?

|

Jonny Crash

Vital MX member Jonny Crash 84020 Jonny Crash /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jonny-Crash,84020/all 01/23/21 138

Posts: 138

Joined: 1/23/2021

Location: GBR

9/25/2022 5:45 AM

Is this the last time we see Tomac race mx?

|

Park Boys

Vital MX member Park Boys 33180 Park Boys https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33180/avatar/c50_6183473299_51fb26ba11_z.jpg?1335643157 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Park-Boys,33180/all 03/23/12 62 3160 1 1

Posts: 3222

Joined: 3/23/2012

Location: MH, USA

9/25/2022 5:50 AM

crusty_xx wrote:

Man it would suck for Tomac if they don't win this year. He deserves this title more than anyone. Cooper and Sexton will get ...more

...more
RG1 wrote:

Why does he deserve it more than anyone he’s decided not to race it numerous times?

...more

Was it him or Kawasaki? He Went before Kawi, first year off of Kawi he goes. In 2018 Kawi had to send him as it was in America.

|

Rickyisms

Vital MX member Rickyisms 59905 Rickyisms https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59905/avatar/c50_IMG_3842_1526499446.jpg?1526498999 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Rickyisms,59905/all 10/05/17 5 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Rickyisms,59905/setup 163 2943 45

Posts: 3106

Joined: 10/5/2017

Location: FL, USA

9/25/2022 5:53 AM

mxracer816 wrote:

Rain or shine, I'm pumped for a day of racing. Gonna go spin some laps and patriotically watch Team USA kick some ass! ...more

...more

I went and rode yesterday for the first time in 2 months just cause I was so excited for MXON, about to crank the new DV12 Whiskey throttle show and wash the bike.

|

Unleaded tastes a little tangy. Supreme is kinda sour, and diesel tastes pretty good.

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 684 36445 177

Posts: 37137

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/25/2022 5:54 AM

Livetiming isn't showing anything.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

crusty_xx

Vital MX member crusty_xx 39252 crusty_xx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39252/avatar/c50_swrr_1457545958.jpg?1457545320 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crusty-xx,39252/all 06/08/13 3 53 7560 17 2

Posts: 7613

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

9/25/2022 5:56 AM

crusty_xx wrote:

Man it would suck for Tomac if they don't win this year. He deserves this title more than anyone. Cooper and Sexton will get ...more

...more
RG1 wrote:

Why does he deserve it more than anyone he’s decided not to race it numerous times?

...more

Just my opinion... Would be cool to see him cap off his outdoor career. Also in the two races he did in Europe he rode his butt off. And at least half of the times he didn't participate wasnt his decision. Same with other US based riders

|

RG1

Vital MX member RG1 48088 RG1 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48088/avatar/c50_image_1483653818.jpg?1483653792 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RG1,48088/all 07/12/15 17 4604

Posts: 4621

Joined: 7/12/2015

Location: GBR

9/25/2022 5:56 AM

crusty_xx wrote:

Man it would suck for Tomac if they don't win this year. He deserves this title more than anyone. Cooper and Sexton will get ...more

...more
RG1 wrote:

Why does he deserve it more than anyone he’s decided not to race it numerous times?

...more
Park Boys wrote:

Was it him or Kawasaki? He Went before Kawi, first year off of Kawi he goes. In 2018 Kawi had to send him as it was in ...more

...more

Yeah maybe you’re right, perhaps I’m doing him a disservice

|

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_images.jpeg_12_1661189482.jpg?1661189231 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 14 159 4682 4

Posts: 4841

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

9/25/2022 5:56 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Livetiming isn't showing anything.

...more

Yup...zero activity on Live timing. Anyone know what's going on?

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

crusty_xx

Vital MX member crusty_xx 39252 crusty_xx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39252/avatar/c50_swrr_1457545958.jpg?1457545320 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crusty-xx,39252/all 06/08/13 3 53 7560 17 2

Posts: 7613

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

9/25/2022 5:56 AM

Shouldnt B practice be on the track now?

|

Elliot

Vital MX member Elliot 85127 Elliot https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85127/avatar/c50_57_3_1646919090.jpg?1646918334 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Elliot,85127/all 05/08/21 23 682

Posts: 705

Joined: 5/8/2021

Location: GBR

9/25/2022 5:57 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Livetiming isn't showing anything.

...more

It either isn't working, there's a delay or the B final guys decided to skip it.

|

Brett evans

Vital MX member Brett evans 82702 Brett evans https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/82702/avatar/c50_4BEC5700_9300_476B_B76A_350D84F13924_1601654865.jpg?1601654635 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brett-evans,82702/all 10/02/20 7 86 1

Posts: 93

Joined: 10/2/2020

Location: Owasso, OK USA

9/25/2022 5:58 AM

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
|

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_images.jpeg_12_1661189482.jpg?1661189231 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 14 159 4682 4

Posts: 4841

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

9/25/2022 5:59 AM

The Euro boys are used to crap weather race days...i just hope the damn rain stops.

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 684 36445 177

Posts: 37137

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/25/2022 5:59 AM

Elliot wrote:

It either isn't working, there's a delay or the B final guys decided to skip it.

...more

Hopefully track prep.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Elliot

Vital MX member Elliot 85127 Elliot https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85127/avatar/c50_57_3_1646919090.jpg?1646918334 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Elliot,85127/all 05/08/21 23 682

Posts: 705

Joined: 5/8/2021

Location: GBR

9/25/2022 6:00 AM

I gotta get me a pair of them Dunlops.

|

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_images.jpeg_12_1661189482.jpg?1661189231 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 14 159 4682 4

Posts: 4841

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

9/25/2022 6:00 AM

Looks like a repeat of 2018.

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_images.jpeg_12_1661189482.jpg?1661189231 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 14 159 4682 4

Posts: 4841

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

9/25/2022 6:03 AM

These conditions are right up the Dutchies ally.

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

TriRacer27

Vital MX member TriRacer27 14061 TriRacer27 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14061/avatar/c50_windham.jpg?1358743946 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TriRacer27,14061/all 02/07/09 3 281 4701 20 1

Posts: 4982

Joined: 2/7/2009

Location: Dallas, TX USA

9/25/2022 6:04 AM

Surely a delay

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s780_OCT_V4_1649388391.jpg?1649387793 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 332 16 671 142 943 8643 118 6

Posts: 9586

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

9/25/2022 6:04 AM

My guess would be they’ve either delayed or outright cancelled the warm up sessions. I scrolled through Twitter and didn’t see anything confirming one way or the other, though.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 9 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 177 7005 26

Posts: 7186

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

9/25/2022 6:09 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/25/2022 6:12 AM

I think you’re jumping the gun a bit. Still got about 30 minutes til practice.

SUNDAY

8:45 am – B Final Practice
9:15 am – Practice for teams who qualified in odd number positions (1st , 3rd, 5th, etc.)
9:40 am – Practice for teams who qualified in even number positions (2nd – 4th – 6th, etc.)
10:50 am – sight lap followed by B Final
1:00 pm – sight lap followed by MXGP & MX2 moto
2:30 pm – sight lap followed by MX2 & OPEN moto
4:00 pm – sight lap followed by MXGP & OPEN moto
Podium presentations following the last race

|

FerCzD

Vital MX member FerCzD 63630 FerCzD https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63630/avatar/c50_altas_montanas_logo2_1536283417.jpg?1536283287 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FerCzD,63630/all 05/06/18 2 52 1085

Posts: 1137

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

9/25/2022 6:14 AM

Damn, was hoping for a dry race, yesterday track was perfect.

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Motocross of Nations Main Races

The Latest