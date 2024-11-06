Welcome back to Pit Bits! For our pre-race Pit Bits from Thunder Valley, head here: Pre-Race Pit Bits | Thunder Valley

If you've already checked that feature out, then scroll below for the remaining goodies found at the Mile High track.

Banged up but still number one. Octopi Media

There has been a few tweaks to Anderson's Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450SR machine for outdoors. Michael Lindsay

Works Chassis Lab top mounts were added this weekend. They look to be thinner side-to-side than the stock unit but possibly thicker? Michael Lindsay

The exhaust header is closer to the standard Pro Circuit header and is shorter than what was used in Supercross, an oil cooler is also added. Michael Lindsay

A larger carbon fiber CRM fuel tank is needed for Pro Motocross. Michael Lindsay

Michael Lindsay

From what we know, Kawasaki adds a sensor in the front sprocket cover, using the data they have plus what gear the bike is in, to know the speed at which the rear tire is spinning. Michael Lindsay

Place Holder Michael Lindsay

While the production Kawasaki KX450 now comes with a Brembo front master cylinder and brake caliper, the factory team still uses the billet Nissin works unit. Michael Lindsay

As with many teams, the Factory Kawasaki crew uses a more closed-off chain guide to reduce the chance of mud and little rocks getting inside to damage the chain or sprocket itself. Michael Lindsay

Like it or hate it, this gear is very Aaron Plessinger. Michael Lindsay

Speaking of Plessinger, yes, he's back on a modified production WP air fork for the third Summer in a row. You can also see the welded in mount for the WP steering damper, which AP chooses not to use. Michael Lindsay

Chase Sexton dawning a bit more red in his kit to go along with the red plate he ran at Colorado, but sadly didn't retain as the series heads to High Point. Octopi Media

Chase's Red Bull lid and Oakley goggles frames rocking fairly matching designs. Octopi Media

Hello KYB spring cartridge and hello WP steering damper. Michael Lindsay

After finishing Supecross aboard a set of KYB spring insert into WP fork tubes, Justin Barcia reverted to a full WP spring fork for the opening two rounds of Pro Motocross. However, for Thunder Valley, he was back on the KYB version like Chase Sexton. Michael Lindsay

He has also reverted to the older spec WP works shock, like Sexton and Plessinger started Pro Motocross with. However, he's still sticking with the older/stiffer frame, unlike Plessinger and Sexton. Michael Lindsay

Race face. Octopi Media

Now here's an odd one, Malcolm Stewart's Husqvarna FC 450 seems to have a filter clamped into the engine breather hose. Michael Lindsay

But no other factory Austrian 450 we saw had one as well...including his teammate Christian Craig. Michael Lindsay

Jett Lawrence made his way back into the infield shortly after his second moto wrapped, so he could cheer on his training partner, teammate, and good friend Chance Hymas. Who was en-route to his first career moto victory. Michael Lindsay

Hunter Lawrence's Honda CRF450RWE. Octopi Media

There was a lot of talk about the Lawrences reverting back to "2023 components". One such change we noticed was the changing of their linkage, which no longer featured the crossmember that made the two separate link arms, one piece again. We wouldn't be shocked if the linkage ratio was also a little different on the 2023 part they put back on. Michael Lindsay

Here's a look at the linkage with a connecting brace from Hangtown, which was used practically all Supercross season as well. Octopi Media

Drool... Michael Lindsay

There was a lot of excited people up at the podium for "Chunk". Octopi Media

Tommy Harris performing a clutch swap before the motos on Hymas' HRC machine. Michael Lindsay

Clean tray. Michael Lindsay

Oooo, what do we have here? The stock CRF250R uses a six-spring standard clutch, while it looks like the HRC machine uses a belleville style clutch as found in a KTM or Yamaha YZ450F. Michael Lindsay

HRC's 250 program is seeing a solid resurgence post-Lawrence era. Michael Lindsay

There was a lot of riders considering scoop tires in Denver, but once the track packed in late into the second practice session...everyone went back to a standard knobie tire. Michael Lindsay

However, some riders and teams chose to slightly modify their MX34s to get a scoop like knob ever other row, just for a little extra bit on the vital uphill start. Michael Lindsay

Factory Connection's "Guam" doing a setting update for Dylan Ferrandis in the Phoenix Honda semi. Michael Lindsay

CMT carbon fuel tank aboard Cullin Park's Phoenix Honda CRF450R. Michael Lindsay

Coty Schock loves bright gear, including these wild colored Gaerne SG-22s. Michael Lindsay

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's 250 tent isn't as full as it once was, due to injuries. But we've heard there will be another rider added come Southwick... Octopi Media

With Thrasher out, no one under the 250 tent is using a hydro clutch now. Octopi Media

All gather around the red and yellow plate holder. Michael Lindsay

Lightning McQueen? Octopi Media

Haiden Deegan's Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ250F. Octopi Media

Haiden Deegan's bike features stock engine mounts... Michael Lindsay

While Bennick's has a set of works Yamaha mounts we've seen used more in MXGP. Using a flat piece of metal of a different thickness and spacers instead. Michael Lindsay

The left side mount on Smith's machine. Michael Lindsay

The front mounts on all the Star 250s have been changed to this two-piece mount (stock on the 250 is one piece) and it's mounted tighter in the top two holes instead of using the top and bottom hole on the frame. Michael Lindsay

Nick Romano was the only rider on the Star 250 squad to use an air fork at the opening round of Pro Motocross, he quickly switched to spring fork like his teammates. Michael Lindsay

Squad. Octopi Media

The 450 Yamaha program usually runs their full tenet with covers, making it a little tougher to get a look at the team's wares. However, in outdoors, it sure helps keep the dust and grime out of their working space. Octopi Media

A little smirk from Jalek Swoll. Octopi Media

Triumph's pit are mid-build day. Michael Lindsay

We usually have a ground rule with the teams about not shooting their bikes disassembled on Fridays. However, we couldn't resist getting a little peek out to our users of the Motec ECU the team uses in both GPs and the US on their race machines. The M170 unit here starts at $3,500 from Motec and with options can quickly climb to over $6,000 per unit. Michael Lindsay

It sounds like the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki tent may just feature two riders for the remainder of the Summer. As Austin Forkner, Seth Hammaker, and Cameron McAdoo all may sit out the remainder of Pro Motocross with their respective injuries. While Maximus Vohland is rumored to be out for the remainder of the year entirely. Octopi Media

The two PC machines. Octopi Media

Levi Kitchen's Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250. Octopi Media

Righty tighty, lefty loosey. Octopi Media

An updated set of suspension for Levi Kitchen. The notes on the green tape are for his low-speed compression at 8 clicks out, high-speed compression at one-and-a-half turns out...while low and high-speed rebound are both 18 turns out. Yes, Pro Circuit's A-Kit Showa shocks feature high and low-speed rebound adjusters. With one being located on each side of the shock clevis. Michael Lindsay

Chance Hymas going full send to take the early lead in 250 moto two. Who's the 435? Marcus Phelps, who swung around the outside for a great start in moto two. Octopi Media

Haiden Deegan knows how to pump up the crowd. Octopi Media

This shot is just cool. Octopi Media

Dylan Ferrandis isn't having the start to the 2024 Pro Motocross season that he would like. Thunder Valley was noticeably rough for himself and the Phoenix team, as an engine failure in the first qualifying session was followed by boiling fuel towards the end of moto two. Time to regroup for High Point, a round that Ferrandis shined at last year. Octopi Media