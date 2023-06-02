Supercross Statistics | Houston in Numbers

So much has been said about the rivalry between Tomac and Sexton, thanks to what went on outdoors. What if I were to tell you that this was just the third time that they have finished first and second in a main event? It first happened at Atlanta 1 in 2021 and then in San Diego last term. Does that speak to the fact that Sexton is still quite 'new' in the 450SX class? Does it mean anything at all? No? Okay, we'll move on…