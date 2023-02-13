Social Scoop

Michael's Picks



ML's Take: The Honda boys killed it on track and off. One of the best Military Appreciation bikes I've seen.

ML's Take: I'd buy one.

ML's Take: I have a few questions...

ML's Take: Ohh, this didn't end well.

ML's Take: No...

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: The Watson Wagon shines bright but does seem to have rocks hit his mouth more than most.

Lewis' Take: I'll be your captain on the 'Sexton Ship' today and we are sailing towards your weekly update.

Lewis' Take: This is your dark horse for the MX2 world title. I just wish he'd come to the USA, but hey ho...

Lewis' Take: The quotes from the wrench make me think that a rumor I heard is true.

Lewis' Take: I got to discuss San Diego 2005 with Chad on Saturday and, yes, that was incredible for me.

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Always gotta respect it when guys race through sickness and still perform well. I had a bit of a cold this weekend as well…but I didn’t have to race a 20-minute Supercross Main Event, either.

Grant's Take: That’s one sick riding kit Malcolm has.

Grant's Take: Chase has been trying to overcome moments like this ever since moving to the 450 class. I still think he’ll outgrow them, but he absolutely can’t afford any more this year if he wants to win the title.

Grant's Take: I am an absolute sucker for an all-white Honda….

Grant's Take: You have to respect when some guys find their “spot” in this sport and absolutely excel and make a living in it. Kyle Peters has found his spot in Arenacross.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Devin Simonson getting the last spot in the main was why we love watching the LCQ’s

Jamie's Take: The Military Appreciation kits are always cool. This year my favorite was the ClubMX design. Very well done.

Jamie's Take: The Blue Angels tribute gear form Alpinestars was also sic! Love seeing all the Special Edition stuff

Jamie's Take: Disappointed for my guy Cullin Park this weekend. He’ll be back strong in Arlington