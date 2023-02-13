Vital MX Post-Race Show | 2023 Tampa

Vital MX hosts sit on microphones to discuss all that went on at round five.

Another week, another round and another 'Post-Race Show' on the Vital MX podcast network. Sit down with Lewis Phillips and Michael Lindsay as they discuss all that took place inside of the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. How do the title contenders stack up in 450SX? Is the 250SX East title fight a two-horse race? Those are two of the conversation points in the 80-minute podcast below, which is on all major podcast platforms.

