The CDR Monster Energy Yamaha team announced that Phil Nicoletti will replace the injured Kaleb Barham for tomorrow's final round of FIM World Supercross in Abu Dhabi. Kaleb Barham suffered a broken wrist in round two in Perth, Australia, and will, unfortunately, miss the final round. He is currently 16th in points in the SX2 class.

Phil Nicoletti recently announced his retirement from professional racing, but will line up once again on a 250 to do battle at a Supercross event.

The final round of the FIM World Supercross Championship is tomorrow, Wednesday, December 4th. All the information for the event is here.