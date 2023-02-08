Lewis Phillips Uncensored | Jeffrey Herlings 4

Two hours of candid, unfiltered reflection... 'Lewis Phillips Uncensored' relaunches.

LewisPhillips
8/2/2023 8:33am
Jeffrey Herlings Uncensored

Following two weeks of anticipation, 'Lewis Phillips Uncensored' feat. Jeffrey Herlings is now available on all major platforms. This is not a typical interview; it is relaxed, honest and articulate. '84' was on top form as he exposed some of his weaknesses, mistakes and regrets. It is uncommon for an active athlete to be as honest as this. Conversations like this tend to occur once a sportsman has been retired for many years. I hope listening to this conveys how much fun was had – I hope you all enjoy it and I'm excited to hear feedback! – Lewis Phillips

A little preview for those who are on the fence about listening!

4 comments

Matt NZ
4 hours ago

Brilliant! 

Motocross will be poorer when Herlings retires. Cant understand the hate he gets as he is a pure racer. Fast, not dirty at all, and loves racing. 

Great work Lewis.  

Old School Fool
5 hours ago

              Lewis, that is a fantastic interview. The fact that you were able to get two hours of Jeffrey’s time amazes me in today’s “quick bite” pre packaged interviews. Keep this up , as it cements my belief that you are the premier MX guru.

