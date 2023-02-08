Following two weeks of anticipation, 'Lewis Phillips Uncensored' feat. Jeffrey Herlings is now available on all major platforms. This is not a typical interview; it is relaxed, honest and articulate. '84' was on top form as he exposed some of his weaknesses, mistakes and regrets. It is uncommon for an active athlete to be as honest as this. Conversations like this tend to occur once a sportsman has been retired for many years. I hope listening to this conveys how much fun was had – I hope you all enjoy it and I'm excited to hear feedback! – Lewis Phillips

A little preview for those who are on the fence about listening!