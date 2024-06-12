Jason Anderson's 2025 Ambition – Winner's Mentality

The 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season will begin with a milestone – 980 days since Jason Anderson last stood atop the 450SX podium. Now entering his fourth season with Kawasaki, Anderson is steadfast in his resolve to reestablish himself as a winner.

Anderson's standout 2022 season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross remains his most memorable. Seven wins and ten podium finishes made it even more impressive than his championship-winning 2018 campaign. In stark contrast, the 2023 and 2024 seasons were underwhelming, yielding no wins and just six podiums across 34 starts. Despite these setbacks, Anderson remains undeterred, confident that more success lies ahead.

"I want to win a race," Anderson exclaimed at a recent media event. "I really do want to win a race again. I know how good I am. I have specialties and aspects of my riding that allow me to be one of the best on any given night. I do not think that it is out of the realm to be able to win races still. Asking myself to win seven races [like in 2022] is a tall order! I would love to do it and I think that I am capable, but these young guys do not make it easy on us. I feel like you can see it changing, but we are still stubborn and holding on."

Anderson, one of the older riders in 450SX, exists in an ever-evolving landscape. While Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton bring fresh techniques and flair to the class, he believes his distinctive style is still effective and does not need major changes ahead of another season in competition. "Sometimes I feel like everyone is starting to look the same on the track – kind of robotic – and I like how I look. I feel like I can still do good with how I roll on certain nights.

Octopi Media

"I am trying to do similar stuff to them, but I still want to send it," he continued. "I do not want to be cookie cutter or anything. I feel like I can still go as fast as them. If my body is in the right place, between fitness and everything, and I am not tired then they are going to have problems with me. Even if I do bad or anything like that, I understand where I am at. If things go right and I feel comfortable then I still feel like I can win on any given night."

A single win in 2025 could strengthen Anderson's bid to renew with Monster Energy Kawasaki – his two-year deal will expire at the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship Finals and he faces fierce competition for the KX450 that most have heralded as one of the more potent machines in the field. Kawasaki's internal pipeline is also brimming with talent, including Levi Kitchen, whose success in 250SX competition could position him as a prime candidate to step onto the KX450 in 2026.

Kawasaki's signing of world champion Jorge Prado on a multi-year contract reflects its forward-thinking strategy, increasing the pressure on Anderson to prove his value across the 2025 season. Nonetheless, his plan and intent for the remainder of his professional career remains intact. "I will be racing for three to four more years," he exclaimed with confidence. "Where? I would like to stay where I am at, but I understand how it is.

"I am getting older and they must start putting money into younger guys. I am just hoping that there is no younger guy who is better than me so I can keep my job." It is clear what is on the line for Anderson as the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season looms. The upcoming season will determine whether Anderson's confidence translates into results – and whether Kawasaki will continue to bet on its veteran rider.