First Look

At Ducati's yearly racing launch, usually centered around their MotoGP and World Superbike efforts, the Italian-marque had something additional to unveil. Revealed on stage, alongside Antonio Cairlo, Alessandro Lupino, and long-time Ducati Corse Sporting Director Paolo Ciabatti, was the Desmo450 MX.

The bike itself is in a slightly more complete stage than we expected, especially as quiet and as long as Ducati kept the project under wraps. While it looks complete at first glance, it's a racing machine. first and not in production trim yet. In fact, part of the announcement included the brand's plans to race the machine with Alessandro Lupino in the Italian Motocross Championship for all of 2024, starting on March 16-17th. After this initial test, the brand will take on MXGP in 2025 and then lock in the bike design for production in mid-to-later 2025. This means the earliest we will see Ducati racing in the US is 2026, which is consistent with the plans we've heard.

The biggest interest is behind the engine which looks very original in overall design, with small cues here and there from other OEMs but overall a Ducati project at heart. Yes, it features Ducati's infamous desmodromic valve system, which controls the valves opening and closing with a dual rocker arm style setup. Eliminating the need for valve springs and helping control valve movements without float issues up to and over 20,000 RPM.

The bike in race trim features brands we're used to seeing associated with Ducati, such as Akrapovic, Pirelli, and STM. Along with MotoGP program sponsors such as Beta tools, Flex-Box, Monster Energy, Shell, Lenovo, Brembo, and more.

The biggest surprise is the Showa suspension components front and rear on the bike. Ducati is known for using Ohlins on their racing models but Showa does do some OEM supply for the brand as well. From solid sources, we heard that Ducati started this project with Ohlins but moved to Showa as testing continued.

We fully expect Ducati's 450 MX bike to be the most expensive standard 450 when it hits the market and likely feature a racing trim edition as well, once it finally reaches dealership floors for 2026.

Words from Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali: “Today we present the official teams for the 2024 racing season: the Ducati Lenovo Team, the Aruba.it – Racing Ducati Team and the novelty represented by the Ducati Corse R&D – Factory MX Team. Seeing the three bikes next to each other was a great emotion for me because, although different from each other, they are part of a single project. This collection is underlined by the basic color of the liveries, Ducati Red, the same for all, and also by a completely new graphic logo that recalls the curve present in the Ducati logo, inspired by the most exciting part of riding a motorcycle— the bend. At the same time, these bikes are also an expression of the path that Ducati has taken in recent years to invest in its future. The entry into motocross is a clear example oft our will to improve and our desire to win have no limits. Challenges have always encouraged us to bring out the best and we feel absolutely ready.”