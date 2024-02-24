Face Futility – Dean Wilson Plans Future

Dean Wilson's bid for on-track relevance is in constant competition with his off-track persona that radiates charisma. Wilson has been applauded for his unreserved online presence – there have been chuckles and frank truths about the trials and tribulations of being an athlete. Such revelations are rare in sport and so it is understandable that focus shifts to that versus his respectable Monster Energy Supercross rides.

It is not a bad problem to have. There are a lot of athletes who scuffle with the concept of elevating their profile beyond the constraints of their respective results and Wilson's profile has banked a paycheck from Rockstar Energy as well as others. The downside is that he is so unlikely to be remembered for his 250MX crown or limitless potential, which is quite incredible. The off-track identity has far surpassed one of the most substantial achievements in motocross. It is not an issue, to reaffirm, just unique. Could comparisons be drawn to someone like Travis Pastrana?

Ideas such as this were born when Wilson announced that this will indeed be his final season as a Monster Energy Supercross athlete. This will not be his final season of competition, however, as he aspires to race in the FIM World Supercross Championship, as well as Australia's domestic series. "I want to make it clear to the fans that I am not fully retiring," Wilson explained. "I want to keep racing different and select events. I believe that it is important to continue to wake up with that drive and purpose – I love training and that aspect of it. I do not want to lose that."

It has been said that a sports star will die twice, the first time at retirement. Such a concept is less relevant in this sport, perhaps, as there are convenient career paths to ease one into a new era. Pursuing the lines of competition that interest Wilson provides an opportunity to dip a toe into retirement whilst maintaining some sort of relevance, as well as that competitive drive that has been present since day dot. Turning the tap off in an immediate jolt would be a bizarre experience of emptiness. "Fully retiring is a very, very scary thing," Wilson echoed.

"It can be a slippery slope. Fighters, soccer players… Whatever. You can get depressed. It can go downhill really fast and that is terrifying. This is all that I have done my whole life. If the money is still good enough to race in Australia and keep busy at select events then I think that is a good way to tackle it. To race at the complete highest level is tough for me now. I am 32 and my knees are beat up – I am not at my best and that is so hard. I feel like if I could have some good knees then I would be a different rider out there. Either way, I have had a great run and enjoyed it."

To return to the initial point of conversation, it is overlooked just how heralded Wilson was when he made his first impression on the premier class. '15' was the fastest qualifier in his second event as a fill-in rider for Chad Reed, stole the attention of the paddock and positioned himself to take advantage of a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing contract in the season that followed. There was arm pump at his first couple of races, then progress was halted by a torn ACL. The rest, as they say, is history and the ligament would prove to be his greatest nemesis. Such a sentiment rings true to this day.

The results that Wilson secured in his rookie season were almost irrelevant, thanks to that arm pump, but the same speed was evident. Consider that he qualified in the top six in the five supercross races that he did under the 'orange' banner and it is clear that the pieces of the puzzle were there. Unfortunately, those did not have a chance to marinate because of that aforementioned kryptonite. "I've had 12 to 15 surgeries on one knee! I have done well. I am happy with what I have accomplished so far. You have just got to be grateful."

The fans have been forthright with sharing their appreciation for all that Wilson has done in his decorated career and, as the farewell tour nears an end, there is sure to be more of an outpour. Remember that his participation in 2024 Monster Energy Supercross is more than just an opportunity to soak in the applause: he is keen to have a consistent presence in the top 10 and has shown the pace to do just that. Poor luck has restricted him thus far. Alas, that is a situation that he is more than familiar with.