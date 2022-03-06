- Bike Checks
Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!
In this episode, Ping discusses the homologation rule in AMA, what makes the difference between a pro privateer and a main event top contender, and his final goodbye to VitalMX.
Do you have burning questions that need answering?
We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.
smoothies862
6/3/2022 5:20 PM
RF145
6/3/2022 9:21 AM
Damn, I looked forward to your column week after week. I will definitely miss your Repartee.
See you at the next stop wherever that may be.