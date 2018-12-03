View From the Floor: A Perfect Ten

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Justin Brayton's first win capped off a classic Daytona Supercross.
You can listen to a post-race chat with Jordon Smith by clicking the start button below.
Click the start button below to listen in to a cool post-race chat with a very excited Justin Brayton.
ocscottie
3/12/2018 9:25 PM
"and we had riders tell us that hearing the valve release was a definite advantage."
I have been wondering about that for awhile now. Thx for clearing it up.
GuyB
3/12/2018 9:28 PM
Listen to Brayton’s audio clip. We talk about it in there.
ocscottie
3/12/2018 9:59 PM
Good stuff, i always wondered if it was louder on TV because you can clearly hear it clean as day. Keep up the good work Gibby! Hard to believe there is only what 7 rounds to go? Its going to fly by.
tp4
3/12/2018 7:26 PM
great pictures...just super!