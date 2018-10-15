Toggle

View From The Floor: Monster Energy Cup 3

Time to make it rain, as Eli Tomac becomes the third rider to win the Monster Million.

GuyB
10/15/2018 2:04 AM

View From The Floor: Monster Energy Cup

Between the MXoN at RedBud, and the Monster Energy Cup in Vegas on back-to-back weekends, it made quite a contrast in racing, racing styles...and available purse money.

While Team USA took it on the chin in Michigan, the Captain (Eli Tomac), had quite a different weekend in Vegas, taking all three main events and the $1,000,000 prize that goes with it. Let's check out some of the action in all the classes...Cup, Amateur All-Stars (250), Supermini, and KTM Junior Supercross Challenge.

What are we racing for again? Oh yeah... (we liked Cheyenne Harmon's butt patch).

Oops. Don't show up at the gate without an AMA logo on your jersey, or you'll get to make a last-minute addition while waiting to start the first main event.

There's plenty of light, sound, and fury at the Monster Energy Cup.

Chad Reed got the early jump on the pack in the first Cup main, but it didn't last long,

Joey Savatgy took over the lead for a bit, and it wasn't long before Eli Tomac got by him. Eli grabbed the first main event win.

Malcolm Stewart had 7-4-6 scores in the three main events, to take fifth overall. He looks good on the Smartop MotoConcepts Racing Honda.

Defending champion of this event, Marvin Musquin was working his way forward in the first main, eventually finishing second. The rest of the night didn't go so well. In the second main, his leg somehow got caught in Chad Reed's rear wheel.

Cooper Webb's Red Bull KTM debut started all right, but a crash after the start in the second main, it sort of went downhill after that.

After watching the blazing speeds that the riders were getting as they headed back into the stadium, the track crew added what looked like a wall jump to slow the riders down. So much for that idea. Some guys (like Justin Barcia) were hitting this thing at Mach speeds, and just sending it.

Blake Baggett hovered right around the top ten all night long. Jordon Smith? His best was eighth, and worst was 13th.

Things went about the same for Eli Tomac in the second main, with another win.

Justin Barcia was second in the second main event, and just off the podium in the fourth spot.

Considering he was a last-minute addition to the field, current Supercross champ, Jason Anderson rode impressively to a second overall.

Joey Savatgy nabbed another great start in the final main event, and Eli Tomac was nowhere to be seen. He had some serious work to do if he was going to claim the Monster Million.

Josh Grant was privateering it this weekend, and rode to an impressive third in the second main. He finished in sixth overall.

Eli Tomac was on a mission, going from seventh place at the end of lap one. Remember, these were only ten-lap mains. He picked off Jason Anderson on lap two, Jordon Smith on lap four, Malcolm Stewart on lap six, and both Vince Friese and Chad Reed on lap eight. That moved him into second spot. He reeled in Joey Savatgy, who made it an easy pass for the win, and the Monster Million.

Congratulations were in order between the teammates afterward.

After the race, Johnny O'Mara was telling Joey to remember that winning feeling. That was an impressive first outing as a 450 class rider.

As part of a promotion with Monster Energy, Eli was paired with a fan before the race. If he won the Million, so did the fan. Well, guess what? They both went home happy.

Here's your top three, with Eli Tomac becoming the third rider to take home the Monster Million, Jason Anderson in second, and Joey Savatgy third overall.

In the Amateur All-Start action, we saw a couple familiar pro mechanics paired with up with rising stars...like Jalek Swoll, and Daniel Castloo.

Carson Mumford (122) looked good early, but crash dropped him down the standings.

Jo Shimoda went wire-to-wire to take the first main.

Blasting towards the first turn in the second main.

Derek Drake grabbed the second All-Start holeshot and hung on to win that main.

Seth Hammaker kept the pressure on Shimoda, but couldn't get by. Shimoda was third in the final main and combined with his first moto win, it was enough to grab the overall.

Carter Halpain finished in sixth overall.

Yeah, that's a no parking zone.

Jo Shimoda (center) grabbed the overall, with Jalek Swoll (left) in second, and Derek Drake (right) in third.

There was a whole bunch of talent in the Supermini class.

Max Vohland making a nice pass on Joshua Varize through the sand section.

Kaeden Amerine, WFO through the fast back section.

Max Vohland getting it done.

Your top three in the Supermini class were Max Vohland (center), Kaeden Amerine (left), and Jack Chambers (right).

Vincent Wey (10) took the win in the KJSC race. Yep, that's Nick's son.


