View From The Floor: Monster Energy Cup

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Time to make it rain, as Eli Tomac becomes the third rider to win the Monster Million.
Between the MXoN at RedBud, and the Monster Energy Cup in Vegas on back-to-back weekends, it made quite a contrast in racing, racing styles...and available purse money.
While Team USA took it on the chin in Michigan, the Captain (Eli Tomac), had quite a different weekend in Vegas, taking all three main events and the $1,000,000 prize that goes with it. Let's check out some of the action in all the classes...Cup, Amateur All-Stars (250), Supermini, and KTM Junior Supercross Challenge.
theycallmeebryan
10/15/2018 11:08 AM
Great shots GuyB!
WCRider
10/15/2018 3:21 AM
The future is assured.
mikebrownsound
10/15/2018 10:22 AM
I think the future de nations will confirm if it is or not.