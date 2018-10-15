View From The Floor: Monster Energy Cup

Between the MXoN at RedBud, and the Monster Energy Cup in Vegas on back-to-back weekends, it made quite a contrast in racing, racing styles...and available purse money.



While Team USA took it on the chin in Michigan, the Captain (Eli Tomac), had quite a different weekend in Vegas, taking all three main events and the $1,000,000 prize that goes with it. Let's check out some of the action in all the classes...Cup, Amateur All-Stars (250), Supermini, and KTM Junior Supercross Challenge.







