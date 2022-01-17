- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Ping's take: Whiskey throttle … this was a girl. And she was OK.
Ping's take: Lol
Ping's take: Next level cross-training.
Ping's take: Need this.
Ping's take: Who’s got an old truck they overspend on?
ML's take: Jo Shimoda introduces us to the Sushi Roll.
ML's take: Soooo...next sale, will Team Fried add a trophy into one random order?
ML's take: Gear guys get a little better views than team truck drivers.
ML's take: Ha! This one is good.
ML's take: This would've been an awkward flight home if one of these three had an on track moment with the other.
ML's take: Ken Roczen is ready for his after racing career, painting your home. Hit him up.
Grant's take: Priorities.
Grant's take: While it sucks that Jalen Swoll had to miss Oakland, I’m glad to see that him and the team are taking the necessary precautions with his concussion.
Grant's take: Doh!
Grant's take: Watching Stankdog make a Main Event on his two stroke sure was sweet.
Grant's take: Jeez, Joey Savatgy has revealed that he’s riding with a torn ACL. Tough dude.
Grant's take: It feels like we’ve all watched this kid grow up before our eyes. Looking forward to when he turns pro.
Resnick's take: Hodges casually stomping a 360 on his pitter.
Resnick's take: Absolute carnage in the 450SX LCQ.
Resnick's take: Great to see AP7 on the box!
Resnick's take: Spin a lap from the Oakland SX round.
Klinger's take: Steez
Klinger's take: I dig it.
Klinger's take: Quads, am I right?
Klinger's take: The future.
Klinger's take: Great job, Sam.
Jmicmoto13
1/17/2022 4:21 PM