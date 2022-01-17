Toggle

Social Scoop 1

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
1/17/2022 1:51 PM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Whiskey throttle … this was a girl. And she was OK. 

Ping's take: Lol

Ping's take: Next level cross-training.

 


Ping's take: Need this.

 


Ping's take: Who’s got an old truck they overspend on?

 


ML's Picks

ML's take: Jo Shimoda introduces us to the Sushi Roll.

ML's take: Soooo...next sale, will Team Fried add a trophy into one random order?

 


ML's take: Gear guys get a little better views than team truck drivers.

 


ML's take: Ha! This one is good.

 


ML's take: This would've been an awkward flight home if one of these three had an on track moment with the other.

 


ML's take: Ken Roczen is ready for his after racing career, painting your home. Hit him up.

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Priorities.

 



Grant's take: While it sucks that Jalen Swoll had to miss Oakland, I’m glad to see that him and the team are taking the necessary precautions with his concussion. 

Grant's take: Doh!

 


Grant's take: Watching Stankdog make a Main Event on his two stroke sure was sweet. 

 


Grant's take: Jeez, Joey Savatgy has revealed that he’s riding with a torn ACL. Tough dude. 

 


Grant's take: It feels like we’ve all watched this kid grow up before our eyes. Looking forward to when he turns pro. 

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Hodges casually stomping a 360 on his pitter.

Resnick's take: Absolute carnage in the 450SX LCQ.

 


Resnick's take: Great to see AP7 on the box!

 


Resnick's take: Spin a lap from the Oakland SX round.

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Steez

 



Klinger's take: I dig it. 

 


Klinger's take: Quads, am I right? 

 


Klinger's take: The future. 

 


Klinger's take: Great job, Sam. 

 

