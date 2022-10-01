- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop
Grant's take: Webb’s approach to the off season was a little different than years past...
Grant's take: Bummer Falk wasn’t out there, but that is a sweet illustration.
Grant's take: AP sure did lean into the cowboy vibe this past weekend. He had a Red Bull cowboy hat and everything.
Grant's take: First round crashes absolutely suck.
Grant's take: Things got a bit...heated between Stewart and Musquin after Musquin made an aggressive move at the end of the race.
Grant's take: Update on Colt Nichols.
Grant's take: Gnarly...
Grant's take: Non-moto, but RIP Bob Saget.
ML's take: Big fan of this decision. You earned that #1, now run it with some pride!
ML's take: Sadly, Jerry Robin was one of a few riders who tested positive at round 1 and as such weren't able to compete. The crew from SKDA are doing a special edition kit with him at every round and his A1 was themed after the Angels Stadium itself.
ML's take: Top secret suspension settings...or someone's just a smartass ha!
ML's take: The big tech talking point of A1 was electric water pumps. We have more info in this week's Pit Bits, plus an interview from Chad Braun from XPR that'll be up shortly.
ML's take: Zacho may have retired from Supercross and Motocross racing, but we're pretty sure you'll see him try some other forms of racing on two wheels here and there quite soon.
ML's take: Congrats on the new gig Cooper!
Resnick's take: We need more of this Deano. Classic!
Resnick's take: Explain Dakar with one video.
Resnick's take: Unique view aboard Justin Barcia's GasGas.
Resnick's take: Well played, Anderson.
Klinger's take: Roczen edit with the irie vibes.
Klinger's take: Tempers are high, boys and girls.
Klinger's take: Nice drone shot!
Klinger's take: Bereman makes all the whips look good.
Klinger's take: The other riders at A1!
Klinger's take: Every vet racer at home.
Klinger's take: More angles of the heat!
Klinger's take: What's AMart's mechanic doing to the seat?
Klinger's take: Another view of Anderson and Barcia.