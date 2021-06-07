- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Grant's take: Awesome to see Darian Sanayei having some success racing up in Canada.
Grant's take: Holy crap!
Grant's take: I think a lot of us had doors or walls that looked like this when we were growing up.
Grant's take: Sick setup!
Grant's take: It was a rough weekend for Kailub Russell...
Grant's take: Doh!
GuyB's take: So sweet. These guys are the wheel experts.
GuyB's take: Good days.
GuyB's take: Non-Moto, but…damn!
GuyB's take: How sick is this place? Sad to see it’s getting plowed.
Klinger's take: The gear, the boots, the brace... seems like so long ago...
Klinger's take: PC bike's are great, but LaRocco's Leap is a beast. Good on Forkner for the effort.
Klinger's take: Murca!
Klinger's take: Keeping the rmArmy alive!
Klinger's take: Love the details.
Ping's take: Want to see a magic trick?
Ping's take: Stoked to see Hultner back at the races... one of the best ever.
Ping's take: God bless America
Ping's take: Accurate.
Resnick's take: LaRocco's leap is no joke...
Resnick's take: BamBam wins best kit from Red Bud.
Resnick's take: Too much talent in one video.
Resnick's take: Colt Nichols looks to be enjoying Florida so far.
Resnick's take: HUGE!
Radical
7/6/2021 9:41 PM
Cancerman
7/6/2021 8:40 PM
abomination
7/6/2021 8:56 PM