Social Scoop 3

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
7/6/2021 6:17 PM

Social Scoop

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Awesome to see Darian Sanayei having some success racing up in Canada.

 


Grant's take: Holy crap! 

 


Grant's take: I think a lot of us had doors or walls that looked like this when we were growing up. 

 


Grant's take: Sick setup!

 


Grant's take: It was a rough weekend for Kailub Russell...

Grant's take: Doh! 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: So sweet. These guys are the wheel experts. 

 



GuyB's take: Good days. 

 


GuyB's take: Non-Moto, but…damn!

GuyB's take: How sick is this place? Sad to see it’s getting plowed. 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: The gear, the boots, the brace... seems like so long ago...

Klinger's take: PC bike's are great, but LaRocco's Leap is a beast. Good on Forkner for the effort. 

Klinger's take: Murca!

 


Klinger's take: Keeping the rmArmy alive!

 


Klinger's take: Love the details.

 


Ping's Picks 

Ping's take: Want to see a magic trick?

Ping's take: Stoked to see Hultner back at the races... one of the best ever. 

 


Ping's take: God bless America 

 


Ping's take: Accurate. 

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: LaRocco's leap is no joke...

 


Resnick's take: BamBam wins best kit from Red Bud.

 

Resnick's take: Too much talent in one video.

 

Resnick's take: Colt Nichols looks to be enjoying Florida so far.

 

Resnick's take: HUGE!

