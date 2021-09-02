- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop.
Resnick's take: Craig's bar pad for Indy 3.
Resnick's take: The pits in Indy SX seemed a bit cold...
Resnick's take: Shimoda takes the silver at Indy 3!
Resnick's take: Winning post race vibes for Roczen.
Resnick's take: Cade Clason with a solid ride.
Ping's take: This look is fire.
Ping's take: The King is riding SX again.
Ping's take: This is the future of safety and coaching.
Ping's take: Who’s psyched to kill some stuff? Big Bird is ready for you @stonewoodranch.
Grant's take: I’d buy this if it was a poster.
Grant's take: Barcia’s thoughts on the night.
Grant's take: This is what we all like to see after a hard fought battle.
Grant's take: I’m generally not the biggest fan of camo gearsets, but Jett’s setup was pretty awesome looking.
Grant's take: Chiz is gonna Chiz.
Grant's take: Scrubbin’ into the new week.
Grant's take: The Champ is locked in for another year.
GuyB's take: It’s complicated.
GuyB's take: Yeah, who are they?
GuyB's take: Whoa. Progression.
Klinger's take: Parson's two part whip... turn up, turn down.
Klinger's take: Radical and tropical!
Klinger's take: Little dude, huge cajones.
Klinger's take: Cahuilla's mascot.
Klinger's take: Pure style.