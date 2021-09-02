Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop.

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 217 3 8 6 26 30 102 1

Klinger
2/9/2021 4:42 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Craig's bar pad for Indy 3.

 


Resnick's take: The pits in Indy SX seemed a bit cold...

 


Resnick's take: Shimoda takes the silver at Indy 3! 

 


Resnick's take: Winning post race vibes for Roczen.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94)

 


Resnick's take: Cade Clason with a solid ride.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cade Clason (@cadeclason)

 


Ping's Picks

Ping's take: This look is fire. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Todd Dehoop (@todddehoop)

 



Ping's take: The King is riding SX again.

 


Ping's take: This is the future of safety and coaching. 

 


Ping's take: Who’s psyched to kill some stuff? Big Bird is ready for you @stonewoodranch.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: I’d buy this if it was a poster. 

 


Grant's take: Barcia’s thoughts on the night. 

 


Grant's take: This is what we all like to see after a hard fought battle. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MXP (@mxpmag)

 


Grant's take: I’m generally not the biggest fan of camo gearsets, but Jett’s setup was pretty awesome looking.

 


Grant's take: Chiz is gonna Chiz. 

 


Grant's take: Scrubbin’ into the new week. 

 

Grant's take: The Champ is locked in for another year. 

 

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: It’s complicated. 

 



GuyB's take: Yeah, who are they?

 


GuyB's take: Whoa. Progression. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vital MTB (@vitalmtb)

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Parson's two part whip... turn up, turn down. 

 


Klinger's take: Radical and tropical!

 

Klinger's take: Little dude, huge cajones. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by OCTANE (@octan .co)

 

Klinger's take: Cahuilla's mascot. 

 

Klinger's take: Pure style. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RedBud MX (@redbudmx)

 

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest