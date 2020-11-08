Toggle

Klinger
8/11/2020 4:40 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Jett Reynolds with a wild get off at LL's.

Little hiccup from today. Ready for tomorrow 🙈. 📸 @vurbmoto

A post shared by Jett Reynolds (@jettreynolds79) on

 


Resnick's take: And the video...

 


Resnick's take: Herlings coming into the first corner HOT.

Holeeeeeeshotttt. Solid day back racing. Holeshot moto 1, after 1 lap red flag. Restart the race and holeshot again and made a decent win. 2nd moto a few riders crashed going into the 1st turn, even though I didn’t crash I drove into them and my frontwheel was stuck in someone else his bike. Due to that I restart the race in last place and worked my way up to the front guys again. Got close to the leading group and managed to finish 5th with around 5 sec behind the leader. Great day of racing with great riders. Thank you to @knmv_motorbond for making this race happen. 🎥@rickheusschen @ktmfactoryracing @redbull @jumbo @oakleymotorsports @giampishow @milwaukeetool @hennekenskay @knmv_motorbond @dodgeram.nl @debrug.eu @iamspecialized @autoridderhof #Josmaas

A post shared by Jeffrey Herlings (@jeffrey_herlings84) on

 


Resnick's take: McElrath with a sweet set of CTI knee Braces.

 


Resnick's take: Yikes...

homie went X GAMES mode for his real moto part😩😭😭😭 @moto.fails

A post shared by Jason Anderson (@elhombre21) on

 


Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Monday’s, amirite?

Going back to work on Mondays

A post shared by Drunk People Doing Things (@nochaser) on

 


Ping's take: Reed goes off-roading.

Riding dirt bikes with friends 😁 Day one ✅ Ready for more @mountainmotorsports_

A post shared by Chad Reed (@crtwotwo) on

 


Ping's take: Robbie's style and technique were next level at the time. 

1993 Perris Raceway rookie phenom Robbie Reynard - @motocrossactionmag 📷

A post shared by Tony Blazier (@tonyblazier) on

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take:  Ryan Dungey clearly still has a relationship with Honda despite his split with GEICO Honda as an owner. Check out his new steed.

 



Grant's take: An update from Colt Nichols. 

 


Grant's take: Look out for Rockstar Energy’s Husqvarna latest recruit this coming weekend!

 


Grant's take: Mitchell Harrison looks slick on his new ride. 

 


Grant's take: Perfect. 

Logic ain’t got shit on me

A post shared by Ignaty Grinevitsky (@mattymattrice) on

 


Grant's take: Now this is sick. 

Morning @mtbachelor bike park laps with @carsonstorch 🙌🏼🤘🏼

A post shared by TB653 ™️ (@tylerbereman) on

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Man, Glenn is looking good here.

 


GuyB's take: This looks fun. 

Ripping around @kubergcalifornia’s lil moto bicycle hybrid with @ogmczp 📹 @oregonboy and @dugfur

A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: FantMan with the "Moto in Narnia" filter. 

 

Klinger's take: Another plus side to full face helmets... No one can see your "Oh sh!t" face. 

 

Klinger's take: Nuh uh!

 

Klinger's take: Didn't know a MTB crash could be so cute?

Took @gabriella.ellyse for her first mtb ride today 😂 #OTB ⚔️

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges) on

 

Klinger's take: Holy crap! I don't know if Tom is better at riding or shooting landscapes. 

 

