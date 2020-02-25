Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop.

Klinger
2/25/2020 11:10 AM

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Ryno is training Hof... amazing photos of their shop. 

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: An update from Fredrik Noren. 

 

Grant's take: The track in Arlington claimed so many riders throughout the day... 

 

Grant's take: Hunter Lawrence is back on the bike! Looking forward to seeing him back behind the gate eventually. 

 

Grant's take: Sorry, Jalek, but this whole sequence is pure gold. 

Wasn’t getting enough hate on the last post so here you go boyssss #fAcToRyRiDeR

A post shared by Jalek Swoll (@js352) on

 

Grant's take: Looks like the man who seems to race everything, Ryan Sipes, will race some Supercross this year. 

 



Grant's Take: If you’re able to, please make a donation to Brian Moreau’s Road 2 Recovery fund. Every little bit helps.

#R2RFund is now live for @tld_raceteam rider @brianmoreau104 who suffered a major crash on Saturday, February 15th during the Free Practice session at Round 7 of the AMA Supercross Championship in Tampa, Florida. To donate, click the link in our bio. The Troy Lee Designs/ Red Bull/ KTM athlete underwent surgery on Saturday to repair a fractured vertebra in his neck and he is in stable .condition as he awaits further information from doctors in Tampa. Due to his extended stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Brian’s medical bills are expected to be substantial even after his insurance is applied; therefore, R2R has opened a fundraising campaign to assist with Brian’s medical bills. If you are able, please donate to Brian’s page. Links in our bio . As more information on Brian’s r .covery b .comes available, we will update his R2R page. Please keep Brian and the Moreau family in your thoughts and prayers. @align.with.us

A post shared by Road 2 R .covery (@road2recovery) on

 

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: How about this last minute gate line-up?

 

Resnick's take: Cooper definitely got the horns with his get off in Arlington. Glad to see him up and at it.

“Sometimes you ride the bull, sometimes you get the horns” - @CooperWebb2 on his crash in Arlington #SupercrossLIVE

A post shared by Supercross LIVE! (@supercrosslive) on

 

Resnick's take: El Hombre with the take out.

sketchy or nah? sorry to the medical homie. ( he’s okay)

A post shared by Jason Anderson (@elhombre21) on

 

Resnick's take: Unfortunate to hear that AC is out with a broken collarbone.

 

Resnick's take: Friese was not happy about this one.

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Glad he's mostly ok so I can quote The Hangover and not feel bad... "IN THE FACE!"

 

Klinger's take: Roczen with the puppy love. 

Don't forget today is National Love Your Pet Day @rioroczen94 @kenroczen94 #nationalloveyourpetday

A post shared by Honda Powersports US (@honda_powersports_us) on

 

Klinger's take: Should Cody Webb and Haaker be nervous? 

 


