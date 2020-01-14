- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Resnick's take: Congrats to 94!
Resnick's take: Justin Cooper is looking stronger than ever.
Resnick's take: Unfortunate to see Noren go down. Heal up soon.
Resnick's take: Speechless.
Resnick's take: Welcome to Dakar.
GuyB's take: Doh! Watch for that white ice.
GuyB's take: There’s racing, then there’s real life.
GuyB's take: Love the emotion, and there was a whole lot of it on display in St. Louis.
GuyB's take: Love this!
Grant's take: Here’s an upcoming opportunity to bid on race-worn jerseys, with the money going to a good cause.
Grant's take: The King of Dortmund and his throne.
Grant's take: #Grinding #TrustTheProcsss
Grant's take: I’m not a Clemson fan, but this is a rad helmet.
Grant's take: This year’s assortment of helmets has been pretty plain so far, but I think Kenny has the best looking lid at the moment.
Ping's take: This dude inspires me.
Ping's take: Another great follow for fans of 90s moto.
Ping's take: Some awesome deals on here.
Ping's take: This dude jus keeps blowing my mind with his retro builds.
Ping's take: Former 125 supercross champ!
Klinger's take: New underwear, please.
Klinger's take: So much air time... twice.
Klinger's take: Huck and buck.
Klinger's take: Kids on dirt bikes? Sweet. Kids on dirt bikes with screens on there heads? Eh...
Klinger's take: Shantie: So how's the bike running? AC: It's like "BRAAAAAAAAAAAAP!"
2wheelKam
1/14/2020 7:30 PM
Blake Savage! Much respect. Leave it to a motocrosser to rewrite the rule book on what is possible with rehab. Hope he continues to improve and I’m grateful for his inspiring impact.