Social Scoop

Days in the making What a struggle it has been. That shows you the incredible things the mind and body can over .come. I mean that for anybody. I have been in pain, i have struggled with depression and it always seems like the negative out weighs the positive. I have learned that that is only if you let it! Last night was one of the sweetest moments of my career. The emotions and joy from everybody is special to me! We will enjoy this today but after the race is before the race and i hope to get a bunch more of these @aj_sjostrom @honda_racing_us @redbull @foxracing @gopro @breitling @goartofsport @thefamilie.v2