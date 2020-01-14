Toggle

Klinger
1/14/2020 3:29 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Congrats to 94!

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Doh! Watch for that white ice.

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Here’s an upcoming opportunity to bid on race-worn jerseys, with the money going to a good cause. 

I am overwhelmed by the humanity within the pits of the @supercrosslive the support they have generously shown towards the devastating fires we are experiencing in Australia, the families who have lost loved ones, the hundreds of millions of wildlife we have lost and the aftermath of it all, that we will have to endure is just beautiful. I can’t wait to show you the level of support we received. We have @kenroczen94 @deanwilson15 @elhombre21 @justinbrayton @justinbarcia @aaronplessinger_7 and so many more. Pants and tops. These items will go to auction via EBay. We will split the monies amongst various charities. @crtwotwo @dantruman101 helped us a lot to achieve such support, we also have a Reed top. He reached out to riders and friends. @narc0nate also helped with his friends and .contacts along with @justinbrayton and the guys from @foxracing @foxmoto got right behind us. @kristyganter helped me bring this together as well. All in all Motocross and it’s champions came together to help Australians. Our sport is so great, the riders are amazing and great role models and we are lucky to do what we love for work. #australia #australianfires #wildlife #moto #motofamily I know I have missed some people I should be thanking but we will do a full release in the next few days. We are fighting nation.....

Grant's take: The King of Dortmund and his throne.

 


Grant's take: #Grinding #TrustTheProcsss

 


Grant's take: I’m not a Clemson fan, but this is a rad helmet. 

 


Grant's take: This year’s assortment of helmets has been pretty plain so far, but I think Kenny has the best looking lid at the moment. 

Who has the best looking helmet this weekend? #SupercrossLIVE

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: This dude inspires me.

One year ago today was a life changing day for me and it has been an uphill battle ever since. This is a Short Documentary video of a look into what my year has looked like dealing with paralysis. They used this video to help raise money for neurorehab in the Intermountain Dixie Regional Hospital and they raised 1million dollars. Im so thankful for my family, @bayleesnow who’s on this roller .coaster ride with me, and all people that have been there for me and .continue to stick by my side through this journey. I’m still .continuing to make progress 1% at a time, and will never give up. Just because it’s 1 year in doesn’t mean it’s over, I feel like I am capable of making progress forever going forward. Some days I feel pretty hopeless and some days I’m like fuck yess I’m doing this! I still .continue to show up and put in the work and that’s all I can do at this point. Thank you @road2r .covery and everyone there for everything you do and taking a big load off mine and my family’s shoulders through this, and everyone who has donated to help me get back to where I am and further my progress. I have a ton to be thankful for and have so much opportunities in life that I’m going to take full advantage of. First off .continuing to be the best I can as a .coach to athletes and I have to thank @kenroczen94 and @chasesexton for .continuing to believe in me and keep this partnership going. As well as maybe pursue some things with 4 wheels and possibly do some racing at some point. I’d love to get back on 2 wheels again as well so I’ll keep working for that! Thanks again everyone

Ping's take: Another great follow for fans of 90s moto. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: New underwear, please

That oh moment // : @supercrosslive

Klinger's take: So much air time... twice. 

Not good....

Klinger's take: Huck and buck. 

Huge off in the whoop section for both @austinforkner and @jettson83 both great riders but even the best make mistakes which crash was worse 1 or 2 .comment below . @motonews _______________________________________________ •Tag your riding buddies ________________________________________________ •DM us your best Videos and pics to get featured!! ________________________________________________ • make sure to share this around!! . . . . . #mxgear #motocrossfail #funnyfails #failsvids #motocrossbike #mxfails #mx4life #motocrosslife #mxlove #mxgp #mxfails #motocrossfail #mx #motocross #fail #dirtbike #dirtbikefail #laugh #funny #hilarious #ouch #betterlucknexttime #supercross #fox #ktm #suzuki #motocross #motorcycles #scrubs #scrubmx

Klinger's take: Kids on dirt bikes? Sweet. Kids on dirt bikes with screens on there heads? Eh...

 

Klinger's take: Shantie: So how's the bike running? AC: It's like "BRAAAAAAAAAAAAP!"

 

