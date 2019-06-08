Toggle

Klinger
8/6/2019 12:07 PM

Social Scoop

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: It’s scientifically impossible to not enjoy the sound of a CR500.

 

Grant's take: Ken Roczen’s impression of Jett Lawrence is gold. 

#Repost @kenroczen94 with @get_repost ・・・ @jettson49 how do i sound mate ? Pretty good mate!!

A post shared by Jett Lawrence (@jettson49) on

 

Grant's take: Hailie Deegan has some serious skills in a car, dirt bikes on the other hand...

Do you even ride bro? Because I sure don’t #10tight

A post shared by Hailie Deegan (@hailiedeegan) on

 

Grant's take: Alex couldn’t find his head for a few moments at Washougal. 

When the world feels upside down... because it is. #washougalprobs @kalilewisphotography

A post shared by Alex Martin (@alexmartin_26) on

 

Grant's take: OUCH!

 

Grant's take: It seems like more and more MX guys have been riding hill climb bikes recently. Pretty rad.

These things are gnarly! @jaysallstrom #rideanything

A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on

 

Grant's take: Non-moto, but this is an incredible photo. 

FP3 - P.1 #CzechGP

A post shared by Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) on

 

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Holy sick little puppy. 

 

GuyB's take: These guys consistently up the game. 

 

GuyB's take: Oh, Tyler... 

 

GuyB's take: Hate to see Cole step away, but it’s cool to see the props from old teammates and/or friends. 

 

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: TB is a madman!

 

Resnick's take: No caption needed.

Steel Roots - who else loved this movie? #90smx #90smoto #90smotocross

A post shared by 90s Motocross (@90smotocross) on

 

Resnick's take: Thoughts? lol

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Family first, always.

Family & Moto / Peas & Carrots

A post shared by ~ ELLIE REED ~ (@mrstwotwo) on

 

Klinger's take: Strong team. 

 

Klinger's take: He's at it again. 

 

Klinger's take: Yeah, I'll take some of that!

 

