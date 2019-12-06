Social Scoop

Toggle

Klinger
6/12/2019 9:50 AM

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Despite a broken subframe, Dylan Wright salvaged a fourth place finish up in Canada this past weekend! Respect. 

 

Grant's take: Oof, this was a scary crash for Ben Watson during the qualifying race at the Russian GP. Luckily, he was able to work through the soreness and race on Sunday. 

 

Grant's take: Hanging on until the end.

 

Grant's take: It’s awesome to see Weston Peick on the bike these days and helping out at the Makeup 2 Mud Camp. 

 

Grant's take: Throwing it back to the 259 days. 

 

Grant's take: When you train in Florida, you're bound to endure some rainy practice motos. 

Typical FL

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Who says an exhaust can only sound good.

 

Resnick's take: Anything to get that weekend moto in.

Win or fail? | Follow @Fearlessmx | #Fearlessmx |

Resnick's take: Boyesen Racing did it again with a dream build of every motocross rider.

 

Resnick's take: Throwbacks and style go hand in hand.

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Like riding on another planet.

 

Klinger's take: "Hey honey, this boat ride in the canal is so nice... Holy crap was that a dirt bike!?!"

 

Klinger's take: Well, that's just not right. 

 

Klinger's take: Erzberg is gnarly, but Laia is gnarlier. 

 

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Stoked for Blake and Baylee. 

 

GuyB's take: Now that’s motivated to ride. Looking forward to Aaron’s return. 

 

GuyB's take: There’s so much wrong...and right about this. 

 

GuyB's take: Are you a little bit Evel?

My morning was a little bit Evel.

