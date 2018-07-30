- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: Ryan Villopoto has been training hard lately...on his beer bong skills!
Michael's Take: AMERICA!
Michael's Take: "MY BIKE IS TOO LIT"
Michael's Take: Just another Friday.
Michael's Take: Unlucky because the jeep was there or lucky cause he didn't crash from hitting it? Geez...
Michael's Take: That's big...
Michael's Take: Now that's a case.
Michael's Take: GNARLY!
Michael's Take: Next time someone complains about the whoops being uneven at Supercross.
Michael's Take: Tony is a high roller.
Michael's Take: One skill I wish I had...
Michael's Take: Morning stretch...
Michael's Take: Moto.
Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.
Michael's Take: Dang...
Michael's Take: No bueno on the line choice.
Michael's Take: They dead.
rob162
7/30/2018 4:27 PM
Anyone else not able to see any ofcthe photos or vids here or on the 19 rmz250 thread. Seems anything IG related dpesnt show up?
#76
7/30/2018 2:50 PM
I like boats.
flap
7/30/2018 10:49 AM
Bamburgs anthem / top gun theme is the best thing that has happened, ever.
#434
7/30/2018 9:39 AM
Even as a Euro, I had to yell MERICA after seeing that guitar clip with the flyby!!