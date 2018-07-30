Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
7/30/2018 8:19 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Ryan Villopoto has been training hard lately...on his beer bong skills!

 

Michael's Take: AMERICA!

 

Michael's Take: "MY BIKE IS TOO LIT"

 

Michael's Take: Just another Friday.

Busy day building bikes! Who’s excited for Washougal?

Michael's Take: Unlucky because the jeep was there or lucky cause he didn't crash from hitting it? Geez...

The new new, extreme wheel taping, Who’s next? #slamlife

Michael's Take: That's big...

 

Michael's Take: Now that's a case.

 

Michael's Take: GNARLY!

 

Michael's Take: Next time someone complains about the whoops being uneven at Supercross.

 

Michael's Take: Tony is a high roller

 

Michael's Take: One skill I wish I had...

 

Michael's Take: Morning stretch...

Stretching the legs... #4

Michael's Take: Moto.

America as fuck. @thursdaynightmotocross was unreal. @jcphotosmx

Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Dang...

 


Michael's Take: No bueno on the line choice.

 

Michael's Take: They dead.

Who’s ready for a boat ride They said it would be fun!!!

