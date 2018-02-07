Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 351 54 1906 429 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 445 9335 1 576 104 25

ML512
7/2/2018 8:55 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Swipe through (or click the arrow on the photo) to see the whole sequence. Nice catch Ryne! 

 

Michael's Take: Holy...

 

Michael's Take: Deano, you're a legend! If you missed it, he bought and gave away a TC 50 to one lucky and deserving kid (check out the video on the homepage).

LINK IN BIO!! Dropping off brand new bike to lucky kid

A post shared by Dean Wilson (@deanwilson15) on

 

Michael's Take: Uhh, that's high...really high...

 


Michael's Take: Durham with the old school cliff jump, so sick!

 

Michael's Take: Sign me up! Jeske internships now available.

 

Michael's Take: Holy feet!

: @mikevizerphoto

A post shared by Benny Bloss (@bbloss60) on

 

Michael's Take: Yup, this is something my dad would've done...

 

Michael's Take: Hey, the guy had commitment, gotta give him that!

 

Michael's Take: Destry, stick to the desert. OUCH!

 

Michael's Take: Am I the only one that think Zacho's style is so noticeable this long ago?

Just a lil guy #tbt

A post shared by Zach Osborne (@zacho_16) on

 

Michael's Take: Chad Reed is selling everything...EVERYTHING!

A post shared by Chad Reed (@crtwotwo) on

 

Michael's Take: Bro, fighting with your helmets on. So core, bro...

Caption this? Races got a little spicy yesterday at TRMX #mxvsufc #fightnight

A post shared by Michael Vizer (@mikevizerphoto) on

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Would you rock this to the track or mountain biking? I would!

 


Michael's Take: WTF

Amazing luck, Had to post it after @briandeegan38 repost #lucky

A post shared by Christophe Pourcel (@chrispourcel) on

 

Michael's Take: Bail out, bail out!

 



0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest