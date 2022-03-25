Toggle

3/25/2022

 

Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping discusses the reason behind the "hype" for two-strokes and how they compare to four-strokes, and whether or not Justin Barcia rightfully deserved to be fined and penalized from Indianapolis SX.

Do you have burning questions that need answering?

We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.

