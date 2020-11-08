Toggle

Remember When: Before They Were Pros 7

A peek back at some of the top up-and-coming amateurs from the '02-'06 era.

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9354 3575 45954 883 2385 30454 38 1692 2 184

GuyB
8/11/2020 1:11 PM

Remember When: Before They Were Pros

While we were on lockdown (and hot on the heels of the just-completed Lorettas 2020), we scored some old hard drives and CDs and DVDs to peek back at some of the hot amateur talent from back in the day. Some of these guys had (or continue to have) great careers. Heck, some are long-retired. A few kind of went the wrong direction. I guess that's a reminder for the current crop of riders to enjoy it all while they can. The ups, downs, and in-betweens. 

Hmm...we wonder if these two groms ever made anything of themselves. Oh, wait...that's Ryan Villopoto and Zach Osborne.

We've got Ryan Villopoto in two flavors. When he was still on Yamahas...

...or after his move to Team Green.

Zach Osborne.

Ryan Dungey.

Ryan Dungey ahead of Jeremy McGrath at Mammoth.

Eli Tomac when he was still on 65s. Check the helmet. ET...

John and Eli Tomac.

Ken Roczen.

Cole Seely.

Justin Barcia.

Justin Barcia.

Adam Cianciarulo.

Jason Lawrence.

Jason Lawrence.

Davi Millsaps leading the charge.

Nico Izzi.

Nico Izzi.

Austin Stroupe.

Tommy Hahn.

Ryan Sipes.

Ryan Sipes.

Matt Goerke.

Matt Goerke.

Tyler Bowers.

Tyler Bowers.

Man, they grow fast. Justin Hill.

Justin Hill.

Wil Hahn.

Wil Hahn.

Matt Lemoine.

Jeff Alessi.

Michael Leib.

Tony and Mike Alessi.

Mike Alessi.

Sean Hackley.

Ryan Mills and Broc Hepler.

Kyle Partridge.

Christophe Pourcel.

Christophe Pourcel and Mike Alessi.

Josh Grant. (This was at a Loretta's qualifier. Note the cast on the broken left wrist.)

Robert Kiniry and Davi Millsaps.

Blake Wharton.

Christian Craig.

Troy Lee and Ben Lamay.

Ben LaMay.

Justin Starling.

Trey Canard.


7 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest