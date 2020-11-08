Remember When: Before They Were Pros

While we were on lockdown (and hot on the heels of the just-completed Lorettas 2020), we scored some old hard drives and CDs and DVDs to peek back at some of the hot amateur talent from back in the day. Some of these guys had (or continue to have) great careers. Heck, some are long-retired. A few kind of went the wrong direction. I guess that's a reminder for the current crop of riders to enjoy it all while they can. The ups, downs, and in-betweens.



