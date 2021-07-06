Race Shop Build: 2021 Beta 300 RX 2-Stroke

I little bit ago, we had our first ride on the 2021 Beta 300 RX motocross machine. If you didn’t see that, a quick refresher is that Beta, having never had a motocross machine before, is getting into the moto game with this 300cc two-stroke, soon to be followed by a 450cc four-stroke that an MXGP team is soon to be riding in the 2021 FIM World Motocross Championship. After the initial ride, there were a few things we wanted to try with the Beta 300 RX, the main thing being the suspension. We went straight to the horse's mouth and reached out to KYB USA since to see if they could help us dial in the stock suspension. From there we added a mix of parts from Beta’s Hard Parts catalog. They run a program that is very similar to KTM/Husqvarna/GASGAS where they offer bike specific parts through their dealer.

As far as the suspension went, we originally wanted to do a "Race Spec" video with this bike, where Ping gets with the OEM and dials in the stock suspension without really spending any money. But that conversation with Kaipo Chung, suspension guru at KYB, lead us down a bit of a rabbit hole. Kaipo reached out to his KYB superiors in Japan to get more information on the suspension on the bike, which lead to KYB Japan talking to Beta in Italy. Stock, the 300 RX comes with a Sachs shock, but just out of curiosity (and because the MXGP Beta team in Europe is running KYB fork and shock) Kaipo asked KYB if there was a shock that would fit. And sure enough, they sent a KYB shock that is a bit of a prototype that isn't available to purchase. It's definitely not a works shock or anything super fancy, just something that they are playing with comparable to an OEM shock.

While Ping didn't ride the bike a ton in stock form, I, Klinger did have a few rides on the stock RX and I can say with certainty that the bike was way more comfortable and fun to ride after Kaipo did his work. I've also ridden many Beta off-road models in the past, both four-strokes and two-strokes and have really liked the bikes. The one thing overall that we couldn't really change no matter what we did with the suspension was a rigid chassis feel, which is not the way the Beta off-road bikes feel. According to Beta, with the RX being the motocross model, they gusseted the frame (not sure specifically where) as to give the bike a more precise, moto bike feel. My guess is that this might not be necessary. One last thing on this bike that is sort of weird and doesn't help its case is a rock hard and tall seat. Ping and I are neither tall people and touching the ground seemed much harder than typical bikes. Plus having a hard seat can contribute to a stiff overall bike feeling.

Overall, it is awesome to see another motocross option on the market, even if Beta isn't a household name in moto just yet. Like we said in the video, long ago when KTM was more of an off-road only brand and they started down the path of motocross, those bikes felt very different than the Japanese OEMs that had been in the track game much longer. The Beta is similar. This was a fun project and we learned a lot (as I think KYB and Beta did, too). We are excited for their all-new 450 RX whenever that bike hits the USA.

Parts List

KYB:

Suspension Support and Prototype Shock

Polisport:

Full Plastics Kit

Frame Guards

Graphics:

SKDA

Beta Accessories:

Brake and Clutch Cylinder Caps

Works Connection Rotating Clamps

ARC Folding Levers

Billet Clutch Slave Cylinder Guard/Case Saver

Fastway Evo Air Pegs

Billet Oil Filler Cap

BRP Chain Block

FMF Factory Fatty Pipe

FMF Power Core 2.1 Pipe

Acerbis X-Future Disc Cover

Billet Gas Cap

For more information go to BetaUSA.com



