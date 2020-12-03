- Home
On our latest Race Shop Build, we take a stock 2020 Honda CRF450L and give it a complete makeover to make it stand out from the rest.
Acerbis
Folding Mirrors - $40
X-Ultimate Handguards - $30
AHM
Suspension
AXP
Skid Plate - $150
Baja Designs
Squadron Pro S2 - $350
Champion Adventures
Coolant Outlet Kit - $300
DeCal
Graphics - $150
DID
ERVT3 Chain - $170
Dubya
Wheels (DID ST-X + Talon Pro Billet Hubs) - $1,481
Dunlop
AT81 Front/Rear Tires - $247
Fire Power
Battery - $100
Galfer
Rotors/Pads/Brake Lines - $560
IMS
Footpegs - $96
3 Gallon Tank - black - $325
Rekluse
Radius CX - $1,049
Renthal
Grips/Bars - $135
Renthal
Twinring - 51T - $104
Seat Concepts
Seat - $300
Trail Tech
Voyager Pro - $600
Vortex
ECU - $700
VP Race Fuels
T4 Fuel - $81
Stay Frosty Coolant - $22
Works Chassis Labs
Softer Engine Mounts - $300
Works Connection
Elite Clutch Perch with Forged Lever - $156
Works Connection
Radiator Braces - black - $110
Yoshimura
RS-4 Exhaust - $679
Yoshimura
Fender Eliminator Kit - $130
Zeta
Chain Guard/Case saver - $48
Zeta
Heel Guard/Chain Cover - $64
