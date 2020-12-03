Toggle

On our latest Race Shop Build, we take a stock 2020 Honda CRF450L and give it a complete makeover to make it stand out from the rest.

B_Rez991
3/12/2020 10:40 AM

 

2020 Honda CRF450L
DeCal Works Graphics
Yoshimura RS-4 Exhaust
Baja Designs Squadron Pro S2 Light
Dubya Wheel Set with Talon Hubs
AXP Skid Plate
Trail Tech Voyager Pro
Acerbis X-Ultimate Handguards
Works Connection
Works Chassis Labs Engine Mounts
Works Chassis Labs Engine Mounts
Rekluse Radius CX Clutch
Renthal TwinRing-51T / D.I.D. ERVT3 Chain

Seat Concepts

2020 Honda CRF450L Race Shop Build

Acerbis

Folding Mirrors - $40

X-Ultimate Handguards - $30

AHM

Suspension

AXP

Skid Plate - $150

Baja Designs

Squadron Pro S2 - $350

Champion Adventures

Coolant Outlet Kit - $300

DeCal 

Graphics - $150

DID

ERVT3 Chain - $170

Dubya

Wheels (DID ST-X + Talon Pro Billet Hubs) - $1,481

Dunlop

AT81 Front/Rear Tires - $247

Fire Power

Battery - $100

Galfer

Rotors/Pads/Brake Lines - $560

IMS

Footpegs - $96

3 Gallon Tank - black - $325

Rekluse

Radius CX - $1,049

Renthal

Grips/Bars - $135

Renthal

Twinring - 51T - $104

Seat Concepts

Seat - $300

Trail Tech

Voyager Pro - $600

Vortex

ECU - $700

VP Race Fuels

T4 Fuel - $81

Stay Frosty Coolant - $22

Works Chassis Labs

Softer Engine Mounts - $300

Works Connection

Elite Clutch Perch with Forged Lever - $156

Works Connection

Radiator Braces - black - $110

Yoshimura

RS-4 Exhaust - $679

Yoshimura

Fender Eliminator Kit - $130

Zeta

Chain Guard/Case saver - $48

Zeta

Heel Guard/Chain Cover - $64


