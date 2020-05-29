Hey Ping,

Thanks for the whiskey throttle show… Hands down the best Moto podcast available. I have loved listening to every single show. Recently, in one of your shows, you mentioned that you don’t let your girls spend the night anywhere. As I am a father of 2 small girls, I thought this was smart and a rule I can appreciate. I mentioned it to my wife and told her I thought we too should enforce this rule. Unfortunately, she thought it was over-parenting and she said too much control over kids will backfire. Can you please explain some of the reasons you and your wife have this rule and any other rules you have found to help keep kids safe? Also, how do you manage to find time to ride? Between my career, family and everyday chores it seems harder to find time to go ride or race? Any tips would be greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,

Proud dad

Dad,

Thanks for listening, we appreciate the support. The next four guests are all going to be amazing, so buckle up and find some free time to listen. I can’t remember how we got on the topic of kids staying at their friend’s houses, but we don’t let our girls spend the night. Why? One in three girls are sexually abused before they are 18. Let that sink in. The number for boys isn’t much better at 1 in 5. And 90% of those abused know the perpetrator in some way. We let their friends stay over at our house, but we’ll keep this rule in place for a couple more years to protect them. I agree that helicopter parenting has a tendency to backfire; most kids who are kept on a tight leash will go nuts the minute they have some freedom. But we give our girls plenty of latitude to do other things, and we explain to them why we implemented that rule. Those are uncomfortable conversations, but once they understand why the rule is there, they get it. There’s no owner’s manual for kids, so we’re all making the best decisions we can, given the facts and convictions we have. My wife and I feel like raising our girls is the most important thing we’ll ever do in this life, so it’s not something we take lightly.

As far as time to ride, honestly, 99% of the time I go riding is to shoot something for Vital MX. I can count on one hand the number of days I’ve gone riding for fun in the past year. In a way, it’s great to have an “excuse” to go riding. However, the best days are when I can just enjoy riding and not worry about testing a bike or getting a shot. Racing? What’s that? Maybe I’ll figure that out again later this year.

- PING

Hey Ping,

So, I suppose I ask this at risk of sounding like a hand wringer but, speaking as a father, am I the only one that cringes at some of the stuff that’s become commonplace on moto content? On a semi-regular basis, I find some pretty colorful language, music, and antics that could be considered “Rated M” at best. Some of this even comes from media personalities and contracted pro racers and their colleagues on their videos, social media, podcasts etc.

Now, I’m no saint and I’ll throw F-bombs around, especially when changing rear tires, but if we’re to maintain the sheen of a “family sport,” doesn’t it stand to reason that we should maintain a more outward family friendly demeanor? I’m not suggesting we need to be rated “G,” say gosh-darn and trade our 805’s and spandex-clad Monster girls in for friggin’ chocolate milk and chubbies in muumuus, but when we have our top personalities hucking MFs to their rivals/friends on livestreams and podcasts or on social media, it’s not the best optic for motorcycling.

My kids all ride, love the sport and will be the next generation of riders. They look up to our moto personalities and, if I’m being honest, I really hate it when I have to click away from content they would otherwise love to watch, read, or listen to. Does this make sense, or do I need to become a Mennonite?

Take care,

Steve

Steve,

This is a fairly difficult line for athletes in any sport to walk. Social media has given us a window into the lives of racers that we’ve never had before. Trust me, if Instagram were around during the peak of the Lake Havasu moto parties on Memorial Day weekend in the 1990’s, folks would have a different opinion on some of their favorite riders from that era. So, to a degree, it’s a sign of the times. Also, as much as we like to tout motocross as a family sport, it’s also an action sport/motorsport that speaks to the teenage generation. Kids like it because it’s not the corporate stick-and-ball activity; it’s a little bit wild and more individually-focused. Having said that, I don’t take my girls to the races because I don’t want them to think it’s normal for girls to walk around in public wearing a bra and a short leather miniskirt with a green claw mark on it. And that’s what it comes down to: Be a parent. The responsibility falls on parents to make the right choices for our kids, and each parent will draw a different line in regards to what’s appropriate and what’s not. My suggestion is to find accounts that are family/kid friendly and follow those. The guys who appeal to the teenagers and young adults are probably not the best follow for your eight-year-old. Do you really want to explain to them what Team Fried is all about? Don’t buy the Amish suit just yet, it seems like you’re just being a good father. Well done.

- PING

Hello,

I'm Dani from Spain… do you think there is a European pilot capable of doing like JM Bayle in his day? Not like a program, first at 250f and then 450, step by step… Arrive and win.

Thank you very much for your time and greetings.

Dani

Dani,

Thanks for the email and question. I don’t want to say never, but I believe it is highly unlikely we will ever see that happen again. Back when JMB came over, supercross was still in its growth phase. With sheer talent, Bayle was able to adapt, and even advance the sport from the get go. However, motorcycle racing has specialized on each continent, and for that reason I don’t think you’ll ever see another rider from the GP’s come here and win in the premier class his first year. Likewise, you’ll never see an American rider go to the GP’s and win in the premier class his first year. Perhaps a win here or there, best case scenario, but never a title. Our most seasoned riders haven’t been able to beat the best GP riders recently, and I don’t think the best GP racer could finish inside the top ten at a supercross race right now. They are two completely different forms of racing and each group has specialized in their own discipline and raised the bar to an extremely high level. Bayle was something special, but as great as he was, I just don’t think that lightning could strike twice in this day and age.

- PING

