Pingree chimes in on those dang expensive four-strokes, weird on-the-line racer rituals, and the troubles of travel.
Ping,
Let’s see... I paid $1738 for a 1983 CR125 in April 1983, brand new OTD. Using an inflation calculator, that’s $4490 in today’s money. So, bikes have more than doubled in price from my youth and far outpaced the rise of inflation. You were wondering why the sport is hurting? That’s why.
Ben
Ben,
I found an inflation calculator online to make sure your numbers weren’t bogus, and I got the same numbers you did, more or less. Look, I’ve been beating this dead horse for so long I’m starting to get calls from PETA, but the four-stroke revolution has been slowly killing us since it began. Racing got worse because bikes are too big/powerful/fast for close, aggressive racing, and they are easier to ride, so less skill is required. Skyrocketing noise levels have closed riding areas globally, and the cost to produce them is significantly higher, which gets passed right on to the consumer. Let’s be honest, you can’t really compare a 125 from that era to a modern 250F. Between EFI, electric start, and the extra materials inside the engine, this is a more expensive product from the word go. I’m not a four-stroke hater, either. I love riding them as much as anybody. Having said that, they are killing our sport. That inflation calculator clearly shows that we should be able to buy a new bike for under $6000, easily, and you’d be lucky to find a decent used bike for that price. And this is why so many people are getting into vintage racing, or simply not racing at all.
- PING
Ping,
He did it again! Jeremy Martin was licking the palms of his gloves before the start of one of the Monster Cup races… just too funny. It’s got to be helpful somehow, but I have no clue. I love it!
George Sosnick
George,
You sent me this before, and I hadn’t seen it. I caught the licking incident from Vegas, and I did have to chuckle a bit. I’ve seen some oddball things in this sport. Robbie Reynard used to tug at his helmet strap over and over on the starting line like he was securing a load on a flatbed truck. Christophe Pourcel used to pour an entire bottle of water over himself just as the 30-second card went up at nationals, sending a plume of steam into the air. I’ve seen guys shake their heads, scream, clap their hands, smack their helmet, and shadow box while waiting for the gate to drop. This is the first time I’ve ever seen a rider lick their palms like they just ate cotton candy, and they are trying to get the sticky remnants off their hands. I assume he’s getting the glove material moist, so he has a stickier feeling on the grip; I’ve seen quarterbacks do it before a snap, and basketball players lick their hands and wipe the bottom of their shoes for the same effect. There’s definitely something about licking a glove that seems odd. Maybe just spit on them and run them together, J Mart. Or get a KFC-themed butt patch that says “Finger-Lickin’ Good?”
- PING
Ping,
I just got a new gig where I am traveling more than ever before. I’ve been on planes plenty of times, but mostly shorter trips. Now I’m crisscrossing the country and logging some serious miles; I’ll be platinum status in no time! The problem is, I hate it. With every flight, I’m becoming less and less thrilled with this new job. What did you do during your racing/managing career to make travel suck a little less? I’ve already listened to every single Whiskey Throttle podcast (impatiently waiting on the next one), and I’m out of ideas to keep my mind occupied. Any tips appreciated.
Thanks!
Tristan
Tristan,
Bro, I feel your pain. As much as I loved racing bikes, I absolutely hated the travel. The airport parking lot is a rip-off, TSA security is almost as enjoyable as a colonoscopy, you’ll need a HELOC to purchase a bottle of water inside the airport, and most Somalian refugee camps have a tastier selection of foods than airport food courts. And I won’t even get into the international rainbow of humanity you’re forced into close proximity with or the odors that accompany it. I always tried to read a book, listen to some type of audio entertainment, or watch a movie; anything to escape the fact that I was wedged tightly between two other people with questionable hygiene in a metal tube at 30,000 feet. There’s always alcohol or edibles to numb the pain, if that’s your thing. I can also tell you that there is a new show with Steve Lamson that just went live today… You’re welcome.
- PING
Do you have a burning question you need answers for? E-mail Ping at ping@vitalmx.com.
yamabraap168
11/22/2019 1:25 PM
@PING, congrats on the new gig!! Vital has now become my go-to with just one solid addition to the roster 👍
Timo_2824
11/22/2019 10:09 AM
A YZ125 is $6599, hardly double the price of the 1983. The suspension on the YZ is totally worth the extra $1000 dollars.
yz133rider
11/22/2019 11:04 AM
Thats 2000 dollars more than the equivalent 1983 cr125 however. Also the yz hasn't been updated since 05 and is still rising significantly each passing year. The 1983 cr125 was receiving massive updates nearly yearly. Look at what a 125 from 15 years prior to the 83 model looked like. Compared to the yz from 05-2020 lol.
yamabraap168
11/22/2019 11:53 AM
I bought the same exact YZ125 15 years ago for under 5k OTD; I also had a YZ250 that sat next to her that I paid less than $6500 OTD... How do you justify the inflation rate over that period of time for bikes that have not changed except for BNG's? Theoretically, old technology should go down in price as it's replaced; but that's not the case for us unfortunately.
Russell24v
11/22/2019 8:37 AM
The ease of financing these expensive bikes have allowed the prices to soar, IMO. Same thing happened with bicycles over the last decade. You didn't just walk in and get a loan on that 1983 CR125. As long as folks have the ability to purchase dirt bikes at these prices, the manufactures will continue to sell them at these prices.
GuyB
11/22/2019 9:21 AM
Have you checked new truck prices lately and compared them in a similar way?
Russell24v
11/22/2019 9:50 AM
No, I haven't. What is your take on that comparison?
GuyB
11/22/2019 10:17 AM
I was watching a story on the news this morning about how new cars and trucks are so expensive that they’ve extended loans to eight years in some cases.
vosser130
11/22/2019 2:17 PM
I have seen Harley-Davidson's financed for 10 or even 12 years
captmoto
11/22/2019 2:31 PM
Closer to the price of my first house than the price of my last new truck.
captmoto
11/22/2019 8:05 AM
Anybody that thinks vintage racing is cheaper never had a vintage bike. All the parts that you can find are as expensive as anything else and plenty are NLA. Used stuff is always a toss up. Good modern shocks can cost double what you can revalve your modern suspension for. Take it from this dummy that keeps spending on vintage bikes.
I also believe the inflation calculator doesn't take into account the strength of the Yen to the U.S. Dollar.