Outdoor Prep: Perris MX and Fox Raceway 2

You could call it a style check, or just a gallery from some National testing days here in sunny SoCal.

Klinger
5/13/2021 4:03 PM

Outdoor Prep: Perris MX and Fox Raceway

With the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships right around the corner, all the professional teams are in full Outdoor-prep mode turning SoCal tracks into a national for a day. Going about our usual bike and product testing, we snagged some shots of some of the top riders out there. Enjoy. 

Perris MX

Nate Thrasher had a breakout season in Supercross with two race victories.

Adam Cianciarulo should be fresh coming into the motocross season.

Not a current pro, but Hot Sauce still has great speed and style.

Colt Nichols is the 2021 250 SX East Champion. He's got to be feeling good heading into Fox Raceway.

Nate Thrasher
Colt Nichols
Justin Cooper

Jo Shimoda is another young buck making some serious waves with his second place in the 250 SX East points standings.

After suffering a compound femur fracture that took him out of the 2021 SX season, Derek Drake has been training for the outdoors on his yet-to-be-debuted BarX/Chaparral/Ecstar Suzuki ride.

Cameron McAdoo practicing some yoga moves.

Thrasher
Nichols
Shimoda
Nichols
Cooper
McAdoo

Fox Raceway

Dean Wilson had an OK supercross season, but he has the speed and skills to do much better than 11th in the points. The Nationals are a chance for him to reset and charge.

Photo
Photo
Photo

Justin Barcia matched his best overall points position at 4th in the 450 SX Championship, going all the way back to 2013. Will he take this momentum into the Motocross series?

Chase Sexton showed awesome speed but was hampered with injuries in SX this year. But just based on what we've seen, he's definitely ready come round one.

Chase Sexton

Chase Sexton

Dean Wilson

Not sure what this face is...

Deano getting low.

Ken Roczen was riding fast but we noticed that he wasn't on the track nearly as much as the other pros. Probably doing some serious testing and swapping bike parts between short motos.

Ken Roczen

Ken Roczen

Marvin Musquin seemed to be riding with a bunch of confidence and speed. Here is casually looking far down the track, past the jump landing.

Hopefully Marvin's win will give him a bit of a boost for the Nationals.

Marvin Musquin

Like Roczen, Cooper Webb wasn't burning lap after lap like some of the other guys. This is the only shot we got of the current SX champion.

Pierce Brown
Michael Mosiman

And one of Fro ripping his TC 125.

Just like Barcia here, we have our eyes focused ahead looking forward to the first gate drop of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.


