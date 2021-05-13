Outdoor Prep: Perris MX and Fox Raceway

- Bike Checks
You could call it a style check, or just a gallery from some National testing days here in sunny SoCal.
With the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships right around the corner, all the professional teams are in full Outdoor-prep mode turning SoCal tracks into a national for a day. Going about our usual bike and product testing, we snagged some shots of some of the top riders out there. Enjoy.
mb60
5/13/2021 5:39 PM
Press516
5/13/2021 4:23 PM