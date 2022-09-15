Toggle

Ken Roczen Leaks His World Supercross Bike 4

As we suspected...

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 543 75 2067 384 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 682 12287 1 784 120 28

ML512
9/15/2022 1:23 PM

Ken Roczen Leaks His World Supercross Bike

Vital MX's Take: A couple months ago, we stated un a rumormill video that we believe that Ken Roczen would ride for Yarrive Konsky's Australian-based Honda team in the World Supercross series. Welp, Kenny has given us a glimpse of a Honda he is testing today. That bike is a naked version of one of the Aussie Honda's teams machine, down at MTF in Georgia...where the team operates from in the US for their Firepower team. 

Photo


4 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest