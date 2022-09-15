Ken Roczen Leaks His World Supercross Bike

Vital MX's Take: A couple months ago, we stated un a rumormill video that we believe that Ken Roczen would ride for Yarrive Konsky's Australian-based Honda team in the World Supercross series. Welp, Kenny has given us a glimpse of a Honda he is testing today. That bike is a naked version of one of the Aussie Honda's teams machine, down at MTF in Georgia...where the team operates from in the US for their Firepower team.





