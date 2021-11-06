Toggle

Is Eli Tomac Hit or Miss? | @PING 5

Vital MX member dpingree101 17432 dpingree101 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17432/avatar/c50_Whiskey_Throttle_color_1_1544140497.jpg?1544139939 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/dpingree101,17432/all 10/16/09 59 24 66 338 51 2

dpingree101
6/11/2021 11:06 AM

 

In this episode, Ping speaks on the topics of Star Racing Yamaha and their podium finishes at the opening rounds of Pro Motocross, whether or not Eli Tomac will step up to the plate outdoors, and how Ping balances three jobs but still finds some time to have some fun. 

 Do you have burning questions that need answering? We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.

Related: David Pingree Dylan Ferrandis Eli Tomac Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha @PING
David Pingree Dylan Ferrandis Eli Tomac Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha @PING
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
5 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest