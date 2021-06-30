First Look: TLD Scout Off-road Riding Gear

- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
We get our hands on the latest gear from Troy Lee Designs that is aimed at the modern, performance-focused off-road rider.
Two year’s in the making, Troy Lee Designs launches Scout SE and Scout GP off-road riding gear. With more durable materials for the rigors of off-road riding, plus pockets, vents, burlier gloves, and a jacket, the TLD Scout line-up checks all the boxes. We had a quick ride in the gear and plan to spend more time in it to see how it holds up and performs out on the trail.
crusher773
6/30/2021 4:33 PM
Dsigner
6/30/2021 3:01 PM
450exc115
6/30/2021 11:15 AM
Klinger
6/30/2021 12:38 PM
450exc115
6/30/2021 12:47 PM
I can't argue with data! No one said dirt bikers were smart! Lol
Light colors are sooo much cooler on hot Sunny days!!