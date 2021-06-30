Toggle

We get our hands on the latest gear from Troy Lee Designs that is aimed at the modern, performance-focused off-road rider.

First Look: TLD Scout Off-road Riding Gear

 

Two year’s in the making, Troy Lee Designs launches Scout SE and Scout GP off-road riding gear. With more durable materials for the rigors of off-road riding, plus pockets, vents, burlier gloves, and a jacket, the TLD Scout line-up checks all the boxes. We had a quick ride in the gear and plan to spend more time in it to see how it holds up and performs out on the trail.

